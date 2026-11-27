Nov 27 | Punjagutta
Josephine follows the struggles of a family’s road to justice when their eight-year-old’s momentary separation makes her the sole witness to a violent assault. The film stars Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan.
In theatres. Details: Online.
Nov 28 | Madhapur
With Wine Actually, enjoy a curated experience to make wine more approachable and fun with sommelier Suryaveer Singh.
Prices start at `1,499++. 7 pm to 9 pm. At The Wine Corner by QUORUM.
Nov 29 | HITEC City
Don’t Give Your Best by Rahul Subramanian brings new jokes, anecdotes and observations.
Tickets start at `999. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
Nov 29 | Madhapur
Sudeep Sharma’s Tab Tum Kahaan The? explores the strange and fascinating realities of modern India through sharp observations and personal experiences.
Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At district150.
Nov 28 | Lakdikapul
Kaustubh Aggarwal Live gives you a front-row seat to the comedian’s unreleased material, where jokes are tested and transformed live onstage.
Tickets start at `599. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
Nov 28 | Kondapur
Bismil ki Mehfil brings contemporary Sufi music led by powerful vocals, presenting soulful renditions and popular Bollywood melodies.
Tickets start at `1,299. 8.30 pm. At Quake Arena.
Nov 28 | Kukatpally
Osho Jain - Mere Ghar Chalo presents an intimate musical experience, taking you on a sonic journey through the singer’s childhood and memories that shaped his music.
Tickets start at `999. 8 pm. At Lake Shore Mall.
On till Nov 30 | HITEC City
The 54th Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha - Jai Ho! Pandit Jasraj, An Ode to the Son of Hyderabad, brings you Hindustani vocals, Sufi traditions, Bharatanatyam and more for an immersive cultural experience.
Entry free. 7.30 pm onwards. At CCRT Amphitheatre.