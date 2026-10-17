Weverse Con Festival India 2027 lineup: Lara Raj, ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM to headline the K-Pop fest

The Weverse Con Festival India will host many of the biggest Korean artists at its first event outside South Korea. It is going to take place in New Delhi from March 27 to 28, 2027, and will feature ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa and a number of other international artists. The show will also feature local artists.
Amongst the international performances are 10 names, which include three K-pop bands, namely ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM. While Hwasa is set to perform her solo act at the festival, singer and songwriter Eric Nam will grace the Indian stage after several visits in the past.
The list for the Weverse Con Festival India also features Dayoung, experienced singer Lee Hyun and BUMZU. He is a producer and musician whose main forte lies in working with artists from PLEDIS Entertainment, such as SEVENTEEN. Lara, who is part of the international girl group KATSEYE, and pop star Rhea Raj will complete the international presence.
There will also be Indian artists at the event. Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo are some of the names mentioned as participants. Their participation will bring Indian hip-hop, indie and electronic sounds into a festival featuring prominent Korean and international performers.
To the fans, the line-up serves as a chance to watch a number of K-pop groups in one concert. ENHYPEN is famous for its music that is performance-oriented, while TXT experiments with pop, rock, and electronic genres. LE SSERAFIM promises powerful performances, together with the solo sounds of Hwasa.
The Weverse Con Festival India will be jointly produced by HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live, in addition to HYBE and Weverse. The pre-sale of tickets has been announced to start on October 27, 2026, while the regular sale of tickets will commence on October 30, 2026. The event is set to be held in New Delhi on March 27 & 28, 2027.