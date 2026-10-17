Weverse Con Festival India 2027 lineup: Lara Raj, ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM to headline the K-Pop fest

The Weverse Con Festival India will host many of the biggest Korean artists at its first event outside South Korea. It is going to take place in New Delhi from March 27 to 28, 2027, and will feature ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa and a number of other international artists. The show will also feature local artists.

Weverse Con Festival India announces international and Indian lineup

Amongst the international performances are 10 names, which include three K-pop bands, namely ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM. While Hwasa is set to perform her solo act at the festival, singer and songwriter Eric Nam will grace the Indian stage after several visits in the past.