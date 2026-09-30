A mega K-pop festival across 4 Indian cities? The company behind BTS is reportedly exploring it

Why India, and why now?

HYBE has been building its India presence for over a year. The company launched HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited in Mumbai in September 2025, its fifth overseas headquarters, citing the city's status as a hub for Bollywood and the performing arts. The numbers support the bet: a Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange report found that K-pop streaming in India rose 362% between 2018 and 2023.

The label has also been getting closer to fans on the ground. In June, HYBE India wrapped a pan-India tour through Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with a two-day festival in Delhi, featuring K-pop DJ sets, random play dance sessions and sponsor booths. Meanwhile, its search for members of its first Indian girl group continues. A Final Call round announced on 2 September reopened online applications until 31 October and added cities including Shillong to the audition trail.

Meghalaya capital Shillong has a long-standing live music culture and has hosted major festivals before, and the wider northeast is known for its passionate K-pop following. But there's no confirmed lineup, no dates and no ticketing information, and HYBE has not publicly commented on the reports.