A mega K-pop festival across 4 Indian cities? The company behind BTS is reportedly exploring it

India's K-pop fans may soon get a festival to match their numbers. HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant behind BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN, is reportedly planning a major K-pop festival in the country. Venues are said to be under consideration in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Shillong, according to reports.
A source told the publication that the aim is a large-scale event featuring several of K-pop's biggest groups and artists, with India's strong fan base making it an ideal location. Nothing has been officially announced, and discussions on dates, venues and the artist lineup are still ongoing. The push is also reportedly tied to strengthening cultural ties between India and South Korea, with talks about a Mumbai Korea Centre for performances said to be part of the picture.
HYBE has been building its India presence for over a year. The company launched HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited in Mumbai in September 2025, its fifth overseas headquarters, citing the city's status as a hub for Bollywood and the performing arts. The numbers support the bet: a Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange report found that K-pop streaming in India rose 362% between 2018 and 2023.
The label has also been getting closer to fans on the ground. In June, HYBE India wrapped a pan-India tour through Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with a two-day festival in Delhi, featuring K-pop DJ sets, random play dance sessions and sponsor booths. Meanwhile, its search for members of its first Indian girl group continues. A Final Call round announced on 2 September reopened online applications until 31 October and added cities including Shillong to the audition trail.
Meghalaya capital Shillong has a long-standing live music culture and has hosted major festivals before, and the wider northeast is known for its passionate K-pop following. But there's no confirmed lineup, no dates and no ticketing information, and HYBE has not publicly commented on the reports.
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