BTS’ V becomes Nothing’s brand ambassador, but there may be a personal connection behind the collaboration

BTS superstar V has recently become the face of Nothing. The tech-forward brand has announced its latest global ambassador, with V posing ravishingly with Nothing’s new Headphone (1) Pro. But this collaboration might have a personal connection to the singer.
South Korean artist V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, has been a global phenomenon for years, captivating audiences with his addictive music. Now, he has charmed his way into becoming the face of the ever-rising electronics brand Nothing. But it is not a regular collaboration. This one holds a story in itself.
In South Korea every man after he reaches the age of 18 years has to serve some time in the military, getting trained and equipped for any foreseeable danger to the country. Similarly, V too went for his training in 2023 which lasted for 18 months. Reports suggest that ahead of his training he suffered from a minor hearing loss in his right ear, which worsened during his mandatory military service. As of now, the musician is regularly seeing an audiologist and receiving medication.
This collaboration has hence become one of the most important ones for the singer because the images with the newest headphones on, demonstrate that he still has more to offer when it comes to high-quality, professionally produced music/audio.
Fans as usual couldn’t stop their excitement after seeing the newest glimpses of the singer. Showering their enthusiasm about this new collaboration they flooded the comment section of the post. One user cheekily remarked, “V stepped into the crowd wearing Nothing”. Another added, “OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, OH MY GOD YOU GUYS SERIOUSLY GOT THE BEST OF THE BEST, THE FACE OF KPOP”.
A third user drooling over the singer’s pictures, wrote, “The visuals, the aura, the elegance. How is he even real? Taehyung's visuals are truly something else! @nothing got the most HANDSOME man to represent their brand”.