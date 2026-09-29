BTS’ V becomes Nothing’s brand ambassador, but there may be a personal connection behind the collaboration

BTS superstar V has recently become the face of Nothing. The tech-forward brand has announced its latest global ambassador, with V posing ravishingly with Nothing’s new Headphone (1) Pro. But this collaboration might have a personal connection to the singer.

BTS superstar V is the new face of Nothing, and fans are loving his latest look

South Korean artist V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, has been a global phenomenon for years, captivating audiences with his addictive music. Now, he has charmed his way into becoming the face of the ever-rising electronics brand Nothing. But it is not a regular collaboration. This one holds a story in itself.

In South Korea every man after he reaches the age of 18 years has to serve some time in the military, getting trained and equipped for any foreseeable danger to the country. Similarly, V too went for his training in 2023 which lasted for 18 months. Reports suggest that ahead of his training he suffered from a minor hearing loss in his right ear, which worsened during his mandatory military service. As of now, the musician is regularly seeing an audiologist and receiving medication.