HYBE India launches nationwide auditions for Desi K-pop star: Here is how you can avail it

Who all are eligible for HYBE India auditions?

These auditions are only available for girls whose dates of birth fall between 2005 and 2011. They can display their skills in various fields, such as singing, dancing, rapping, acting, modelling, or any other special skill that they have. The representatives of HYBE India have made it clear that candidates do not need any pre-training, as talent matters more than perfection.

How can you apply?

Application process involves submission of one face photo, one full-body photo, and a performance video not exceeding 100 MB. Applications can be made either online or offline. Although slot booking via BookMyShow is advisable, applications for walk-ins will also be considered.

Another feature that makes this tour special is the pop-up park concept in some selected cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Guwahati. This space has been created for the youth who want to participate in the experience even though they have not auditioned. Applications will be accepted until July 31, 2026.

Considering the inclusion of expert committees from the entertainment industries of the world and India, HYBE India aims to offer an organized route to international fame.