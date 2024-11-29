Bengaluru airport hosts grand Rajyotsava celebration: Showcases Karnataka’s rich heritage

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR), recently hosted a spectacular Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration at its Terminal 2, offering passengers and visitors a vibrant showcase of the state’s rich cultural heritage. The event, which honoured Karnataka’s formation day, was a celebration of the region’s diverse traditions and artistry.

The celebration was graced by Prof. Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Government of Karnataka, who attended as the chief guest. In his address, Prof. Bilimale lauded BLR airport for its initiative in presenting Karnataka’s legacy to a global audience. “This is a beautiful way to showcase our state’s culture to the world,” he said.

A key highlight of the festivities was a mesmerising dance performance featuring Karnataka’s iconic folk forms. The dancers, adorned in colourful costumes, performed to the rhythms of traditional music, vividly capturing the essence of the state’s cultural diversity.

Here are some glimpses of the celebration: