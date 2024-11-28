society

In Pics: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through Manhattan

This year’s star-studded lineup is a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation, which featured floats showing scenes from ‘Mother Goose’, ‘Red Riding Hood and the Wolf’, ‘Miss Muffet and the Spider’ and other fairy tales
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through Manhattan
Yuki Iwamura
Updated on
A century after the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the annual holiday tradition kicks off Thursday in New York City with new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, performances from Jennifer Hudson and Idina Menzel and more.
“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.
This year’s star-studded lineup is a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation, which featured floats of iconic and beloved characters such as Snoopy...
...and Smurf!
Here are some behind-the-scenes of the grand affair!
Fin!
Thanksgiving Day Parade

