In Pics: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its first trip through Manhattan
This year’s star-studded lineup is a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation, which featured floats showing scenes from ‘Mother Goose’, ‘Red Riding Hood and the Wolf’, ‘Miss Muffet and the Spider’ and other fairy tales
A century after the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the annual holiday tradition kicks off Thursday in New York City with new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, performances from Jennifer Hudson and Idina Menzel and more.
“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.Yuki Iwamura
This year’s star-studded lineup is a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation, which featured floats of iconic and beloved characters such as Snoopy...
...and Smurf!
Here are some behind-the-scenes of the grand affair!Yuki Iwamura