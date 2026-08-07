Sameeksha Artisan Collective brings a three-day artisan-led brand showcase in Bengaluru

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My journey began with a passion for hand embroidery. I started Sameeksha Studio by initially organising annual exhibitions at Fabindia in Hubballi to showcase ilkal saris, khana fabrics and kasuti embroidery at a time when very few people knew about them. When I returned to Bengaluru, I established the Sameeksha School of Embroidery because I felt these traditional crafts would disappear if they weren’t passed on to the next generation. With smaller families and changing lifestyles, fewer people are learning these skills at home. The name Sameeksha means ‘survey’ or ‘review ’, and for me it represents identifying what is missing and working to bridge that gap. Today, we teach more than 25 embroidery techniques, including traditions from across India as well as Europe, Brazil, China and Japan, while our core focus remains on Karnataka’s kasuti and kaudi embroidery. Over the past few years, we’ve also hosted pop-ups featuring women artisans and handcrafted products. The Sameeksha Artisan Collective grew from that idea — a platform that brings together artisans and celebrates traditional craftsmanship under one roof.