Sameeksha Artisan Collective brings a three-day artisan-led brand showcase in Bengaluru

Handcrafted textiles, heirloom techniques and the stories stitched into every weave come together at the Sameeksha Artisan Collective, a three-day showcase that brings seven artisan-led brands under one roof. The exhibition celebrates India’s rich handloom traditions while giving visitors a chance to meet the makers behind contemporary handcrafted creations. Each brand represents a different expression of textile craftsmanship, creating a curated space where heritage techniques find new interpretations through clothing, textiles and handcrafted products. Beyond the exhibition, the event invites visitors to experience the craft first-hand. Shibori and kasuti workshops will be held on all three days, offering participants an introduction to two distinctive textile traditions.
What inspired you to establish Sameeksha and how did it evolve from an embroidery studio into the Sameeksha Artisan Collective?
My journey began with a passion for hand embroidery. I started Sameeksha Studio by initially organising annual exhibitions at Fabindia in Hubballi to showcase ilkal saris, khana fabrics and kasuti embroidery at a time when very few people knew about them. When I returned to Bengaluru, I established the Sameeksha School of Embroidery because I felt these traditional crafts would disappear if they weren’t passed on to the next generation. With smaller families and changing lifestyles, fewer people are learning these skills at home. The name Sameeksha means ‘survey’ or ‘review ’, and for me it represents identifying what is missing and working to bridge that gap. Today, we teach more than 25 embroidery techniques, including traditions from across India as well as Europe, Brazil, China and Japan, while our core focus remains on Karnataka’s kasuti and kaudi embroidery. Over the past few years, we’ve also hosted pop-ups featuring women artisans and handcrafted products. The Sameeksha Artisan Collective grew from that idea — a platform that brings together artisans and celebrates traditional craftsmanship under one roof.
Could you tell us about the artisan brands that are part of the Sameeksha Artisan Collective and what each of them brings to the showcase?
The collective brings together a diverse group of artisan-led brands, each with its own craft tradition. Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra works closely with the Lambani community, supporting livelihoods through embroidery while overseeing the entire process in-house — from fibre and fabric to dyeing, printing and finished products. Khana Weaves specialises in ilkal saris and khana fabrics, creating saris, blouse pieces and handcrafted stationery using natural cotton and silk. Weave Maya is known for its traditional kanjivaram silk and cotton saris, many of them woven with pure zari. Sthiraa is a women-led organisation that trains and empowers women through crochet, creating products ranging from garments and bags to toys. Vibranthues collaborates with women artisans in west bengal to showcase kantha saris, stoles and dupattas. Aavya is led by one of my former students, who holds a PhD in natural dyes. Along with exhibiting her work, she will conduct the shibori workshops during the event. sameeksha studio will also present its own collection, featuring kasuti-embroidered saris, embroidered ready-made blouses, blouse pieces, men’s kurtas and home linen, including table runners.
The collective also includes hands-on workshops. What can participants expect from the shibori and kasuti sessions?
We’ll be hosting shibori workshops every morning from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and kasuti workshops each afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm across all three days. Each session is priced at ₹500, with advance registration available. For the kasuti workshop, I’ve designed a small project that participants can complete within two hours — a hand-embroidered phone insert that can be displayed inside a transparent phone case. The idea is to present the craft in a way that feels relevant to younger audiences. Instead of expecting someone to begin with a heavily embroidered ilkal sari, we want them to discover kasuti through practical, everyday objects. We also create bookmarks, hoop art and other small pieces that are approachable for beginners. The shibori workshop will introduce participants to natural dyeing techniques through simple projects, such as hand-dyed handkerchiefs, that they can recreate at home.
On till August 8, 11 am – 6 pm. At Sameeksha School of Embroidery, Koramangala.