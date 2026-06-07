Here's how Maati is reimagining traditional Mithila art for contemporary living

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At Maati, design innovation begins with understanding both the craft and the object it is being applied to. Through structured training and collaborative design development, artisans are encouraged to engage with concepts such as scale, proportion, placement, repetition and functionality. Rather than simply transferring a painting onto a product, our design team works closely with artisans to explore how Mithila’s visual language can respond to contemporary forms, whether in textiles, lifestyle products or interior applications. The objective is to create a natural relationship between the artwork and the object, ensuring that motifs complement its shape, movement and purpose. An important part of this process is encouraging artisans to revisit familiar themes through a modern lens. Traditionally, Mithila painting has been associated with mythology, rituals, village life and natural elements. While these remain integral to the practice, we also explore how local landscapes and everyday experiences can inspire new forms of expression. Our Pokhar Collection is one such example. In Mithila, a pond — or pokhar — is not merely a water body but an integral part of daily life and community memory. The region is also known for makhana cultivation, where lotus leaves become a defining visual element of the landscape. The collection draws inspiration from these textures, forms and relationships — translating them into products suited to modern living while remaining deeply rooted in the region’s geography and lived experiences. The exhibition highlights a distinct foray into newer, conscious dye practices.