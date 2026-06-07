Here's how Maati is reimagining traditional Mithila art for contemporary living

Maati - the crafts school, a visionary collective by Kadam supported by Tata Trusts, is bringing its immersive showcase, Colours of Maati, to Bengaluru. This event highlights the richness of Mithila art and contemporary craft from women artisans of the Madhubani and Darbhanga regions. The showcase offers a rare opportunity to experience their practice, process and stories first-hand, while presenting Mithila art reimagined for contemporary living. This initiative reflects their continued commitment to strengthening artisan communities and enabling longterm financial independence through craft-led storytelling and sustainable design. To learn more about the craft school and this exhibition, we speak to Payal Nath, founder of Kadam Haat and Kadam Foundation.
Tell us a bit about Maati – The Crafts School?
Rooted in the belief that craft is a powerful vehicle for both cultural preservation and social change, Mithila Art & Artisan Transformation Initiative works with artisans through structured training, design innovation, enterprise development and market exposure. The initiative creates pathways for artisans to strengthen their skills, explore new opportunities and build sustainable livelihoods. The mission is to create a supportive environment where the traditional craft of Mithila painting can both survive and thrive by connecting artisans to modern possibilities while preserving the essence of their heritage. We have two IDCs (Incubation Design Centres) in Karmauli, Madhubani and Leheriyasarai, Darbhanga. Artisans from neighbouring villages come to these centres for training and product development. Rather than just preserving the past, it aims to support the evolution of the art form to ensure it remains relevant for future generations. This involves honouring the authenticity of Mithila painting while introducing new practices such as natural dyes and new product development.
When applying Mithila painting to contemporary silhouettes, what design methodology you use to ensure the art forms a natural relationship with the object’s shape, curves and contours?
At Maati, design innovation begins with understanding both the craft and the object it is being applied to. Through structured training and collaborative design development, artisans are encouraged to engage with concepts such as scale, proportion, placement, repetition and functionality. Rather than simply transferring a painting onto a product, our design team works closely with artisans to explore how Mithila’s visual language can respond to contemporary forms, whether in textiles, lifestyle products or interior applications. The objective is to create a natural relationship between the artwork and the object, ensuring that motifs complement its shape, movement and purpose. An important part of this process is encouraging artisans to revisit familiar themes through a modern lens. Traditionally, Mithila painting has been associated with mythology, rituals, village life and natural elements. While these remain integral to the practice, we also explore how local landscapes and everyday experiences can inspire new forms of expression. Our Pokhar Collection is one such example. In Mithila, a pond — or pokhar — is not merely a water body but an integral part of daily life and community memory. The region is also known for makhana cultivation, where lotus leaves become a defining visual element of the landscape. The collection draws inspiration from these textures, forms and relationships — translating them into products suited to modern living while remaining deeply rooted in the region’s geography and lived experiences. The exhibition highlights a distinct foray into newer, conscious dye practices.
How are you innovating with organic or sustainable colour sources while maintaining the vivid integrity of traditional Mithila pigments?
For the artisans, sustainability is not an entirely new idea. Traditional craft practices have always been closely tied to local materials and natural resources. We are revisiting this relationship through experimentation with natural dyes and conscious material practices. The colours used in our collections are derived from sources such as harda, marigold, geru, pomegranate, indigo and rusted iron — materials with long histories in India’s natural dye traditions. Our artisans undergo regular training to understand these materials, their extraction processes and how they interact with different surfaces. The intention is not to replace tradition but to build upon it. As we introduce new practices, we continue to honour the authenticity of Mithila painting while exploring ways to make it relevant for present-day markets and future generations.
In these new conscious collections, how are the visual narratives adapted to match a modern lifestyle?
Kachni-Bharni painting is often associated with intricate line work, mythology, festivals, rituals and religious narratives. Godna painting emerged from tattoo traditions and is characterised by geometric forms, repetitive patterns, local folklore and the stories of folk deities such as Raja Salhesh — one of the most revered cultural figures across Mithila. Tantric painting explores spiritual and symbolic imagery rooted in sacred traditions. Keeping these different schools of practice alive remains important to us. At the same time, mithila painting has always reflected everyday life. Today’s artisans are naturally responding to their own experiences and surroundings.