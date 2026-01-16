This new artisanal label focuses on motifs and saris of North Karnataka

“Nabha began from a simple observation. Over nearly four thousand kilometres of travel across the region, we spent time in villages and weaving communities and witnessed a growing gap between last generation artisans and the digital spaces where culture is now experienced. Many of these weavers carry centuries of knowledge, yet their work exists largely beyond public visibility,” begins co-founder Samarth NK.

Nabha emerges to create a space where these traditions could be seen, valued and understood in their own for m. The name comes from Sanskrit and means sky.