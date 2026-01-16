This new artisanal label focuses on motifs and saris of North Karnataka

While Karnataka holds a deeply rich cultural landscape, many craft traditions, especially from North Karnataka, remain unseen and under celebrated. Creating a much-deserved platform to showcase and support these artforms, a new city-based brand takes shape.
“Nabha began from a simple observation. Over nearly four thousand kilometres of travel across the region, we spent time in villages and weaving communities and witnessed a growing gap between last generation artisans and the digital spaces where culture is now experienced. Many of these weavers carry centuries of knowledge, yet their work exists largely beyond public visibility,” begins co-founder Samarth NK.
Nabha emerges to create a space where these traditions could be seen, valued and understood in their own for m. The name comes from Sanskrit and means sky.
“For us, the sky represents an inclusive expanse where craft, learning, people and ideas exist without hierarchy. This philosophy shapes how we work and reminds us that culture connects us all. Nabha is our way of celebrating living Karnataka traditions and introducing them to the world with care and honesty,” he shares.
The label’s debut offerings include GI tagged handwoven Navalgunda dhurries and Gajendragada cotton handloom saris, both long standing textile traditions of North Karnataka. The Gajendragada saris are woven in pure cotton with GI tagged borders unique to the town. A traditional practice of dipping the yarn in jali or babul tree gum is followed before weaving, which lends natural softness and durability to the fabric.
“Bringing our saris to the fore is a layered and deeply collaborative process that involves nearly 15 to 20 hands. It begins with those who source the cotton, spin the yarn, dye it and prepare it for the loom. From there, the sari moves into the hands of the weaver, followed by careful checking, folding and finishing.
Our role is to remain close to this process without disrupting its rhythm. We spend time understanding the loom, the materials and the choices the weavers make. Recognising the gap in the market for older designs, we work in a transitional way, bringing generational patterns into new layouts so the saris remain relevant while staying true to their original form,” reveals co-founder Kishor HV.
The current collection boasts motifs and patterns of balanced colour rather than heavy surface ornamentation. The colour palette across all collections draws from the earthy tones historically used in the region. Woven in pure cotton and treated with jali tree gum, the saris remain soft on the skin, breathable and ideal for hot climates. The treatment also helps the fabric hold its structure, allowing the saris to stay neatly folded and comfortable through long hours of wear.
“Our saris are grouped into three collections: Mouna, Sagari and Varna. Mouna features patteda anchu or gada saris, where patte means line and anchu is border. These saris are recognised by their striped borders, a design language that has been traditionally worn for daily use. Sagari carries gadi dhadi borders, which are more complex and contrasting. Varna brings together both these border traditions, featuring larger, more prominent checks and more intricate weave patterns,” he elucidates.
Navalgunda dhurries come from a weaving tradition that is over a thousand years old. The name Navalgunda itself means the hill of peacocks, a reference to the many peacocks that once inhabited the land. This is why the peacock remains one of its most significant motifs, alongside bold geometric forms.
“These dhurries are woven entirely by hand on pit looms using just four basic tools. There are no design maps or charts involved. Each weaver creates intuitively, drawing from her surroundings. The motifs and colours emerge from everyday life, inspired by trees, hills, the black soil of the region and the changing landscape. Many of these patterns have remained unchanged for centuries. We are also working towards taking Navalgunda dhurries and Gajendragada saris to a global platfor m through thoughtful exports,” Samarth tells us.
₹1,230 onwards. Available online.