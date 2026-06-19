What’s up Bengaluru: Events between June 19 to June 25

Looking to shake up your weekend plans? Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed and roaring to go. From indulgent Father’s Day brunches and rule-breaking culinary pop-ups to deeply moving solo theatre performances and vibrant celebrations of community pride, the city is offering plenty of reasons to step out. Whether you are in the mood to map out a family feast, catch a genre-bending jazz recital, or immerse yourself in powerful local storytelling, here is your curated guide to the absolute best events happening in Namma Ooru this weekend and beyond.