What’s up Bengaluru: Events between June 19 to June 25

Looking to shake up your weekend plans? Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed and roaring to go. From indulgent Father’s Day brunches and rule-breaking culinary pop-ups to deeply moving solo theatre performances and vibrant celebrations of community pride, the city is offering plenty of reasons to step out. Whether you are in the mood to map out a family feast, catch a genre-bending jazz recital, or immerse yourself in powerful local storytelling, here is your curated guide to the absolute best events happening in Namma Ooru this weekend and beyond.
Cheers to Dad, a special Father’s Day Brunch at The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, promises an afternoon filled with gourmet delights, live culinary experiences and memorable family moments. The extensive multicuisine spread features everything from fresh salads, sushi, mezze and cold cuts to interactive live stations serving Tawa Murgh Chapli, Hariyali Machli, Rajma Tikki, chaat favourites, crêpes and more. ₹2,500 onwards. June 21, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At 24/7, Kumara Krupa Road.
The Park, Bangalore is all set to host a brand new pop-up, Madwiches and Bubbles, at Aqua with Chef Oneal Sabu. Dedicated to the art of the sandwich, this menu is paired with wines and sparkling pours designed to cut through richness, amplify flavour and challenge everything you thought you knew about sandwich pairings. ₹675 onwards. June 19 & 20, 5pm. At MG Road.
Written by Belur Raghunandan and directed by Chidambara Rao Jambe, Sharmisthe is a highly acclaimed Kannada mythological play. The play draws from the epic Mahabharata and is a powerful one-woman act that features veteran actress and politician Umashree playing fourteen different characters. ₹300 onwards. June 25, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikava
CSGMR’s Karnataka Swabhimana Habba 2026 brings Namma Astitvada Sanje to Bengaluru this Sunday at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira. The evening serves as a joyous gathering of queer community and allies to network and engage after the Pride March earlier that day. It features artistic performances, discussions and a strong emphasis on self-expression and cultural celebration. Entry free. June 21, 5 pm onwards. At JC Road.
As a part of Lasya, a classical dance series in collaboration with Aangan, Shoonya will host two city-based bharatanatyam dancers, this weekend. The Raadha Kalpa Dance Company’s Priyadharshini Rajendran and multidisciplinary performing artiste Talin Subbaraya will take to the stage this weekend to present an array of solo performances. ₹350 onwards. June 19, 7.30 pm. At Wilson Garden
Disclosure Day is a sci-fi thriller film directed by Steven Spielberg that follows a tv meteorologist and a cybersecurity whistleblower who acquire strange psychics abilities and race to expose a governments cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. Blending suspense and tension through conspiracy thriller sci-fi themes. Watch it on an immersive Dolby Cinema Screen at AMB Cinemas. At Gandhinagar.
Catch Refuge this weekend! Bengalurubased pianist and composer Aman Mahajan’s genre-crossing performance that blends jazz, Indian music, folk traditions and Buddhist philosophy to explore themes of home, memory and self-discovery. The music flows fluidly between strict composition and free improvisation. ₹500. June 19, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.