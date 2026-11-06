What’s up Bengaluru: Events between November 6 and November 12

From classical dance and devotional music to stand-up comedy, theatre and live concerts, Bengaluru has a packed cultural calendar this week. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a festive evening, explore traditional art forms or unwind with music and humour, these events offer something for everyone.
Festive frequencies
Techpanda X Kenzani are set to take over the decks for a Deepavali special, bringing an energetic mix of Bollywood and house music. The evening promises high-energy beats, festive vibes and an immersive club experience, offering partygoers an opportunity to celebrate the festival with music and dancing. INR 100 onwards. November 7, 8 pm onwards. At Mirage, Museum Road.
Satirical shenanigans
Didi IAS is a political satire that explores bureaucracy, censorship and artistic freedom through humour and parody. Written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Zafer Mohiuddin — the play follows two bureaucrats tasked with regulating artists — examining the intersection of political power, red tape and creative expression. INR 250 onwards. November 7, 3.30 pm & 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.
Divine devotion
Natanam Institute of Dance and VRC Academy of Music and Dance present Sri Venkateshwara Vaibhavam — a devotional music and dance presentation by guru Dr Raksha Karthik and her disciples. Featuring compositions by saint Annamacharya, the programme celebrates Lord Srinivasa through classical dance and live music. Entry free. November 12, 6 pm. At Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.
Comic chronicles
Comedian Anuvab Pal takes the stage with The Nation Wants to Know — a stand-up performance exploring the quirks and contradictions of modern India. Through observational humour and satire — he touches on colonial hangovers, startups, social media, airline adventures and everyday absurdities, offering a witty take on contemporary Indian life. Entry free. Register ahead. November 11, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Musical magic
Kannada playback singer Rajesh Krishnan is set to take the stage for a live musical evening featuring some of his popular film songs and memorable melodies. Spanning Kannada, Hindi and Telugu music — the concert promises a nostalgic experience for fans, celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema through music. INR 349 onwards. November 6, 6 pm. At KLE Society Degree College, Nagarabhavi.
Folk favourites
Mumbai-based musical duo Maati Baani — comprising Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah — are set to bring their folk-fusion sound to Bengaluru. Blending Indian folk traditions, classical influences and contemporary global sounds, the duo will present an evening of original compositions and cross-cultural musical collaborations. INR 800 onwards. November 6, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Graceful gestures
Chakradhar brings together three kathak dancers — Rohini Prabhath, Maanvi Ramaprasad and Apoorva Rao — for a classical dance presentation exploring the significance of the number three. Blending mythology, human emotions, intricate rhythmic patterns and storytelling — the production features expressive choreography and live musical accompaniments. INR 500. November 6, 7.30 pm. At Meenakshi Rangamancha Auditorium, Kanakapura Main Road.