What’s up Bengaluru: Events between November 6 and November 12

Graceful gestures

Chakradhar brings together three kathak dancers — Rohini Prabhath, Maanvi Ramaprasad and Apoorva Rao — for a classical dance presentation exploring the significance of the number three. Blending mythology, human emotions, intricate rhythmic patterns and storytelling — the production features expressive choreography and live musical accompaniments. INR 500. November 6, 7.30 pm. At Meenakshi Rangamancha Auditorium, Kanakapura Main Road.