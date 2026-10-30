What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 30 and November 5

Step strike

Param Foundation presents Punarnava featuring two original productions inspired by iconic rulers of Indian history — Raja Rana Khumba by Navin R Hegde; and Raja Raja Chola by Samudhyatha Bhat. These performances bring lesser-known historical narratives to the stage through dance and performance, celebrating India’s cultural heritage and the legacies of its rulers. INR 299. October 31, 6 pm. At Prabhath Kala Sambrama, Wilson Garden.