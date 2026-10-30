What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 30 and November 5

From traditional dance and Indian classical music to electronic beats, poetry and theatre, Bengaluru has a diverse cultural line-up to explore this week. Whether you enjoy live performances, regional heritage or contemporary entertainment, these seven events offer opportunities to experience the city’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.
Scandinavia calling
Norwegian dance crew Quick Style brings its signature choreography to Bengaluru as part of its India tour. Known for blending hip -hop with popular music and synchronised moves — the crew promises an energetic live performance featuring its distinctive dance style, creative routines and dynamic stage presence. INR 1,499 onwards. October 31, 8 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Electronica high
Swiggy Scenes presents Ukrainian DJ and producer Korolova (Olga Korolova) at Sunburn Union for a Halloween night celebration. Known for her atmospheric melodic house and techno sets — the artiste promises an evening of immersive electronic music and dance-floor energy for Bengaluru’s nightlife enthusiasts. INR 499 onwards. October 31, 7 pm. At Koramangala.
Words worth
Kanha Kamboj brings Naram Lehja to the stage — blending poetry, conversation and spontaneous storytelling. The Hindi-language performance explores emotions and everyday experiences through an intimate, conversational format. Known for his gentle delivery and relatable narratives, Kanha invites audiences to connect with stories that find meaning in life’s quieter moments. INR 499. October 31, 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage Bengaluru, Museum Road.
Milestone magic
The 10th edition of the Whitefield Music Festival celebrates Indian classical music and dance with performances by acclaimed artistes. Organised by Ananda Dhwani Music Trust — the festival brings together celebrated names including Dr L Subramaniam, ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and vidwan Shashank Subramanyam for a showcase of musical traditions and artistic excellence. INR 850 onwards. October 30 to November 1, 4.30 pm. At MLR Cultural Centre, Whitefield.
Heritage hues
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava with Celebrating the Spirit of Karnataka — featuring dollu kunitha, huli vesha and yakshagana performances, alongside a live DJ show. Visitors can also enjoy games and quizzes centred on Karnataka’s history, landmarks, heritage and traditions, offering a lively cultural experience for all ages. Entry free. November 1, 5.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Mythical musings
Theatre company Wright & Grainger presents two productions inspired by Greek mythology. Orpheus reimagines the story of Orpheus and Eurydice through spoken word and acoustic soul music, while The Gods The Gods The Gods explores love, loneliness and the search for meaning through an evocative blend of storytelling and live music. INR 499. October 30, 8 pm (Orpheus) & October 31, 7.30 pm (The Gods The Gods The Gods). At PCPA, Konanakunte Cross.
Pop playground
STAN — a social gaming and creator community platform — presents STANFEST 2026, bringing together gaming enthusiasts and creator communities for a festival featuring esports tournaments, creator meet-ups, cosplay showcases, retro gaming and interactive technology experiences. The event will also feature live entertainment, comedy and music performances, celebrating gaming culture, digital creators and pop culture. INR 149 onwards. October 31, 11 am. At Presidency University, Yelahanka.
Step strike
Param Foundation presents Punarnava featuring two original productions inspired by iconic rulers of Indian history — Raja Rana Khumba by Navin R Hegde; and Raja Raja Chola by Samudhyatha Bhat. These performances bring lesser-known historical narratives to the stage through dance and performance, celebrating India’s cultural heritage and the legacies of its rulers. INR 299. October 31, 6 pm. At Prabhath Kala Sambrama, Wilson Garden.