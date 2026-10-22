What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 23 and October 29

Tribal traditions

Bengaluru gets a taste of Meghalaya with Tribal Expressions by Seeti In Your City, presented by the Government of Meghalaya and Seeti Collective. Chefs Tanisha Phanbuh, Adonijah Lyngdoh and Rueben Sooting showcase the indigenous food traditions of the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities through traditional recipes and techniques. INR 3,540 onwards. October 24, 12.30 pm & 7.30 pm. October 25, 12.30 pm. At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, Palace Road.