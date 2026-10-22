What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 23 and October 29

From classical music and experimental sounds to vintage motorcycles, festive markets and regional cuisine, Bengaluru has a diverse line-up of events to explore this week. Whether you’re looking to discover new cultural experiences, indulge in culinary traditions or spend time with fellow enthusiasts, these seven events offer plenty of ways to make the most of the weekend.
Bengal bites
Decked Out at Lapis returns this October with Amar Khamar from Kolkata showcasing his talents at The Oberoi, Bengaluru for the first time. Set amid candlelight and gardens — the showcase pairs Oberoi hospitality with Amar Khamar’s Bengal-inspired menu, featuring puja feasting favourites, including Millet Khichuri, Estuarine Crabs from the Sundarbans, Ilish Panta, Panta Bhat and Gur desserts. INR 2,500 onwards. October 30 & 31, 7 pm & 9 pm. At MG Road.
Musical musings
Saraswati veena maestro Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh will be in conversation with Preema John, Museum Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum, as part of the Musicians in the Museum series. The discussion this weekend, will explore her musical journey, artistic traditions and the expressive possibilities of the veena. The sixth-generation musician is the recipient of the Sangeetha Kalanidhi Award 2026. Entry free. Register ahead. October 24, 6 pm. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar.
Motor mania
October Biker Fest 2026 brings together biking enthusiasts, riding clubs and automobile collectors for a celebration of motorcycle culture and automotive heritage. The two-day festival features over 2,500 superbikes, vintage motorcycles and cars, stunt performances, rider interactions and community meet-ups — alongside live performances by Aratu, Aishwarya Rangarajan and The Uttalakkadis. INR 299 onwards. October 24 & 25, 11 am. At Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.
Sonic serenity
AarogyaSeva – Global Health Volunteer Alliance and The Billion Hopes Philanthropic Exchange — in association with Surya Global Music Academy — present Music for Universal Health & Peace. This carnatic classical concert features vocalist vidwan Sampagodu S Vighnaraja, accompanied by violinist vidushi Smitha HM, mridangam artiste vidwan Arjunkumar and khanjira artiste vidwan ASN Swamy. The musical evening celebrates the power of classical music to promote well-being, inner peace and social harmony. INR 200 onwards. October 23, 5.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Primal pulse
Echoes of Earth presents TribalNeed and Shanka Tribe for an evening of experimental music blending ancestral rhythms, electronic soundscapes and global instrumentation. The event also features workshops, listening sessions and conversations centred on nature and urban ecosystems — offering audiences an immersive experience at the intersection of music, culture and conservation. INR 1,599 onwards. October 25, 5 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Festive fervour
The Bay at Ecoworld will host Sunday Soul Sante’s Diwali Edition this weekend, featuring 200+ stalls of fashion, jewellery, décor, art and festive gifts. Visitors can enjoy food, workshops, children’s activities, a pet zone and live music by Curry and Aneesh Vidyashankar. INR 399 onwards. October 25, 11 am. At Bellandur.
Tribal traditions
Bengaluru gets a taste of Meghalaya with Tribal Expressions by Seeti In Your City, presented by the Government of Meghalaya and Seeti Collective. Chefs Tanisha Phanbuh, Adonijah Lyngdoh and Rueben Sooting showcase the indigenous food traditions of the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities through traditional recipes and techniques. INR 3,540 onwards. October 24, 12.30 pm & 7.30 pm. October 25, 12.30 pm. At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, Palace Road.