Sacred sounds

Veda Nada 7.0 presents an immersive cultural experience that brings together vedic chanting, Indian classical music, storytelling and contemporary stagecraft. Titled Celebrating the Shakti of Shakti — the seventh edition explores ancient wisdom through newly curated mantras, original musical compositions and visual narratives. The production also incorporates elements that engage all five senses. INR 750 onwards. November 22, 6 pm. At NMKRV Mangala Mantapa, Jayanagar.