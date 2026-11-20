Bengaluru’s cultural calendar has plenty to offer this week, with theatre, live music and dance taking centre stage. From theatrical adaptations and soulful musical collaborations to concerts by popular artistes and immersive cultural experiences, the city has a diverse line-up of events for those looking to make the most of the week.
Theatre tribute
The Girish Karnad Theatre Festival by Organizational Theatre celebrates the works of one of India’s most celebrated playwrights through three adaptations of his acclaimed plays — Tughlaq, A Heap of Broken Images and Hayavadana. Directed by Punkaj Gupta, Sanjay Singh and Jharna Gupta — the productions bring together history, folklore, identity and human relationships through English and Hindi performances. INR 400. November 22, 11 am. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.
Melodic magic
Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal brings her Unstoppable India Tour to Bengaluru, promising an evening of musical favourites and memorable performances. Known for her versatile voice and an extensive repertoire spanning multiple Indian languages, the singer will take audiences through some of her best-loved songs. INR 2,500 onwards. November 22, 6 pm. At Airtel Arena, Yelahanka.
Music mania
The Spotify Radar India Tour is a multi-city live concert showcase launched by Spotify India as part of its global Radar program. Designed to move fast-rising indie and breakthrough musicians from streaming playlists to physical stages — the tour spotlights the next generation of South Asian talent across indie pop, carnatic fusion, experimental songwriting and electronic music. The Bengaluru leg features Kerala born singer-songwriter/producer Haniya Nafisa alongside carnatic-fusion artiste Siri Xander. INR 999 onwards. November 21, 9 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Dancefloor dynamics
Electronic music takes centre stage at Cross/Over, featuring DJ and music curator Nikhil Chinapa. Presented by DND — the event brings together house music, underground sounds and diverse electronic influences for a night of DJ sets, immersive beats and dance-floor energy. INR 99 onwards. November 21, 8 pm. At DND — The Venue, Bellandur.
Festive fervour
India Cocktail Week returns to Bengaluru for its seventh season, featuring a two-day celebration of music and entertainment. The festival will see Hana and Lifafa headline the two days, alongside performances by Avantika, Aiom, Siiry, Charlie Jeer, The F16s and a2theliya. The event will bring together an eclectic mix of artistes and musical styles. INR 999 onwards. November 21 & 22, 2 pm to 10 pm. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Musical mysticism
Bengali Baul music meets contemporary jazz in The Heart Song — a musical collaboration between Parvathy Baul and American saxophonist George Brooks. Blending mystical folk traditions, Indian classical influences and jazz improvisation — the performance explores themes of love, devotion and spirituality. INR 650 onwards. November 20, 7.30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road. `750 onwards. November 21, 6 pm. At PCPA, Konanakunte Cross.
Natya nirvana
Natarajarangam School of Dance presents its 26th annual celebration — Natya Dhwani — showcasing the beauty of bharatanatiyam through performances by its students. Led by guru Abhinayaa Natarajan, the celebration honours the traditions of taala, laya and dance heritage, offering a glimpse into the students’ dedication, artistic growth and understanding of this classical dance form. Entry free. November 22, 11 am. At CMR Institute of Technology, AECS Layout.
Sacred sounds
Veda Nada 7.0 presents an immersive cultural experience that brings together vedic chanting, Indian classical music, storytelling and contemporary stagecraft. Titled Celebrating the Shakti of Shakti — the seventh edition explores ancient wisdom through newly curated mantras, original musical compositions and visual narratives. The production also incorporates elements that engage all five senses. INR 750 onwards. November 22, 6 pm. At NMKRV Mangala Mantapa, Jayanagar.
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