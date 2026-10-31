Kuteera’s 2026 Diwali Mela explores the cultural expressions of the festival

Deepavali has many stories to tell — shaped by the rituals, crafts and cultural traditions that have travelled across generations. At Kuteera 2026 – Diwali Mela, these stories come together through India’s handmade heritage — from wood carving, leather puppetry and traditional embroidery to handloom textiles, tribal jewellery and folk paintings. The five-day mela brings craft and cultural storytelling into the festive mix, with workshops that invite visitors to engage with traditional techniques and explore their own creativity. Beyond the celebration of light, Kuteera offers a glimpse into the many regional traditions that make Deepavali as diverse as the country that celebrates it. Revathi Prasad, convener of Kuteera, walks us through the mela.
What was the curatorial thought behind this year’s selection and how do you ensure that the exhibition reflects the diversity of India’s handmade traditions?
To celebrate the extraordinary richness of India’s handmade heritage while bringing it closer to contemporary audiences. Our selection has been guided by the desire to showcase a meaningful diversity of crafts, materials, techniques and regional traditions — while also recognising the communities behind these crafts.
How does Kuteera explore these varied interpretations of the festival while bringing them together under the shared theme of light, hope and renewal?
What brings these varied expressions together is not uniformity but a shared sentiment. Every lamp lit, every handcrafted creation and every tradition passed down through generations reflects our collective desire for happiness, prosperity, harmony and hope.
How does the craft market create opportunities for visitors to understand the cultural context behind the objects on display, beyond their aesthetic or functional value?
The craft market offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to engage directly with artisans, understand the techniques and materials they use and discover the traditions, rituals and cultural influences that shape their work. This interaction creates awareness, respect and a more meaningful connection between the maker and the buyer.
This year’s programme includes diya making and painting, palm-leaf folding and paper lantern making. What role do participatory workshops play in connecting contemporary audiences, particularly younger visitors, with traditional crafts?
For young visitors, these workshops offer a wonderful opportunity to discover the joy of creating something with their own hands. In a world increasingly dominated by screens and massproduced products, working with natural materials and learning traditional techniques can be meaningful and refreshing.
Storytelling takes centre stage this year, with Geeta Ramanujam and the Kathalaya team presenting Deepavali stories across all five days. What can we expect from these sessions?
These sessions will take audiences on an engaging journey through Deepavali’s timeless traditions and values. They will explore the festival’s themes of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The sessions will bring Deepavali’s cultural and spiritual significance to life in a way that is accessible and enjoyable for all ages.
The installation dedicated to Dhanvantari and the story of Samudra Manthan also connects Deepavali with the ayurvedic tradition of the oil bath ritual. What was the intention behind bringing this lesserdiscussed cultural and mythological association into the exhibition?
The intention was to highlight the lesser-known yet meaningful dimension of Deepavali, where mythology, traditional knowledge and everyday rituals come together. Dhanvantari, the deity of ayurveda and healing, reminds us that health and well-being are integral to our traditions. The ritual of the oil bath reflects this connection between physical cleansing, rejuvenation and spiritual renewal. By bringing this narrative into Kuteera, we hoped to revive awareness of our ancestral wisdom and encourage younger generations to appreciate the stories and practices that have shaped our cultural heritage. The larger intention was to show that Deepavali is not just a festival of lights but also a celebration of health, healing, renewal and the timeless wisdom of Indian traditions.
As exhibition convener, what are the key additions or developments that distinguish Kuteera 2026 from previous editions? Are there particular crafts, workshops or cultural experiences that visitors should look out for this year?
This edition has been curated to offer a more immersive and participatory experience, going beyond a conventional exhibition. Craft workshops allow visitors to experience the joy of making and creating for the festival, while storytelling sessions offer an avenue for cultural discovery. The installations also explore a deeper cultural and mythological dimension of Deepavali. Kuteera 2026 is a combination of craft, storytelling and experiential learning.
Entry free. November 1 – 5, 11 am to 9 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.
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