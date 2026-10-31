Kuteera’s 2026 Diwali Mela explores the cultural expressions of the festival

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The intention was to highlight the lesser-known yet meaningful dimension of Deepavali, where mythology, traditional knowledge and everyday rituals come together. Dhanvantari, the deity of ayurveda and healing, reminds us that health and well-being are integral to our traditions. The ritual of the oil bath reflects this connection between physical cleansing, rejuvenation and spiritual renewal. By bringing this narrative into Kuteera, we hoped to revive awareness of our ancestral wisdom and encourage younger generations to appreciate the stories and practices that have shaped our cultural heritage. The larger intention was to show that Deepavali is not just a festival of lights but also a celebration of health, healing, renewal and the timeless wisdom of Indian traditions.