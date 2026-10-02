Vastrabharana 2026 traces India’s textile and jewellery traditions through Meghdhanush

This year, that journey extends to jewellery with Ratnangan — Jewels of Memory, a dedicated pavilion that places adornment at the centre of the Vastrabharana landscape for the first time. Under the Neela Lohitambari chapter of the Meghdhanush spectrum, the pavilion moves from the royal courts of Jaipur and vintage jewellery archives to Karnataka’s traditional gold vocabulary, jadau, tribal jewellery from Kutch and Odisha, temple-inspired forms and contemporary diamond design.

Among the makers are a twelfth-generation ajrakh printer, a UNESCO-awarded bagh printer and custodians of GI-tagged textiles whose techniques are unique to their regions. Curated by convenors Susheela M and Purvi Patel, Vastrabharana lays emphasis on the people and knowledge behind each piece, making the exhibition feel like a journey across the country without leaving Bengaluru.