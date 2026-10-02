What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 2 and October 8

From live music and hip-hop to performing arts, comedy and interactive experiences, Bengaluru has plenty on offer this week. Whether you want to discover new sounds, explore a different culture or spend an evening laughing with friends, these seven events bring together a mix of entertainment and experiences across the city.
Rap revival
Max Urbn Unmute Bengaluru x Spotify RAP 91 brings together India’s hip-hop and street culture scene, with performances by Reble, MC Bijju and Rahul Dit-O. The event also features live graffiti, customisation zones and interactive experiences, creating a celebration of music, fashion and urban culture. INR 199 onwards. October 3, 5 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Hip-hop heat
Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut bring their high-energy live set to Bengaluru, featuring Calm and Encore ABJ. Known for their sharp lyricism, dynamic production and genre-defying sound — the duo will perform tracks from across their acclaimed discography, promising an evening of contemporary Indian rap and live hip-hop. INR 999. October 4, 7 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala.
Funny bone
Comedian Avinash Agarwal brings his ‘Indian Donald Trump’ character to the stage with Namaste Trump. The stand-up show combines character comedy, roasting, storytelling and audience interaction, offering a satirical take on the current US president through an Indian lens. Expect an evening of jokes, impressions and unscripted moments. INR 799 onwards. October 4, 8 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Uru’s got talent!
Bengaluru’s karaoke talent hunt KroaKING 3.0 returns with solo singers competing across eight venues. Hosted in collaboration with Carlton Braganza — creator of Opus, preliminary rounds will be held at 1522 Adda, Catholic Club, Chin Lung, Woodside Inn, Bangalore Club, The Humming Tree, Watsons and Knowhere, giving aspiring singers a chance to make it to the final. Registration mandatory. October 3 to 17. Across locations.
Bali beckons
Bali in Bengaluru brings the rich performing arts and traditions of Indonesia to the city through dance, music and puppetry. The programme features traditional Balinese dance, kecak, wayang, kulit and a unique collaboration between Balinese dance and yakshagana, alongside workshops exploring movement, masks and other elements of Balinese culture. INR 750. October 4, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Music mania
Bengaluru’s very own Derek & The Cats takes to the stage next week alongside Mumbai-based duo Adi & Dishaan. Derek & The Cats are known for their dynamic live shows and each of their setup brings a fresh arrangement; while Adi & Dishaan blend rap, soulful hooks, guitar and electronic production into a sound that is both intimate and danceable. Expect an evening of soulful music and tunes that make you groove. INR 799 onwards. October 8, 8 pm. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Cross words
BibleCon by Revive combines Bible knowledge with games, quizzes and team challenges. The event features a treasure hunt where participants work together to solve clues and complete tasks, alongside opportunities for fellowship and friendly competition. It offers a lively way to explore faith, build connections and put Bible knowledge to the test. INR 99 onwards. October 2. At Wings Baldwin Auditorium, Richmond Road.