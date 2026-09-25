What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 25 and October 1

From fashion fundraisers and classical dance to indie gigs, sufi music and theatre, Bengaluru has a packed cultural calendar this weekend. Here are eight events bringing together music, performance, fashion and the performing arts across the city.
Fashion finds
Aharya Upcycle returns with a curated selection of fashion pieces donated by designers, artistes and fashion enthusiasts. Browse and discover pre-loved finds while supporting Natya’s outreach projects. The two-day fundraiser will be held at Natya Stem Dance Kampni Studio. Entry free. September 26, 10.30 am to 5 pm & September 27, 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Malleswaram.
Sufi serenading
Experience an evening of sufi music and poetry at Sufi Qawwali Mehfil, featuring the KM Sufi Ensemble from AR Rahman’s School of Music. The performance will draw from works by Amir Khusrau, Bulleh Shah and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. INR 5,899 onwards. September 27, 7 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal Main Road.
Milestone mantra
The Symphony Orchestra of India marks 20 years with a special Bengaluru performance. The programme features works by Holst, Bach, Mozart, Puccini, Bernstein and Molinelli — alongside performances by vocalist Nellya Daukayeva. Experience an evening of classical music and orchestral performances with the acclaimed ensemble. INR 500 onwards. September 25, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
All indie
Mumbai-based indie band Last Minute India is all set to perform in the city, this weekend. Known for their heartfelt sound — the quintet recently released Udd Chale — a track exploring love, distance and letting go. Catch the band live for an evening of indie music. INR 199 onwards. September 25, 7 pm. At 46 Ounces Brewgarden, Electronic City.
Artistic amalgamation
Medai — The Stage Bengaluru presents Duets — a two-day performing arts programme that brings together twelve classical dancers on one stage to experience artistic encounters. Spread across two days, each day will see a distinct line-up of six artistes, exploring the idea of artistic partnership — where two artistes meet and exchange movements, expressions and stories on stage. INR 200 onwards. September 26 & 27, 3.30 pm onwards. At Museum Road.
Music mayhem
Experience one the most loved independent live acts as Twin Strings, the New Delhi-based indiepop and rock quartet perform as part of their citywide Karwaan India Tour 2026. This tour marks another chapter in their decade-long musical journey, bringing together their originals, familiar melodies, medleys and signature sing-along experiences. INR 1,199 onwards. September 27, 7 pm onwards. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala.
Poignant prose
Directed by Mihir Deshpande, Alchemy Theatre Society presents 12 Angry Men — a Hindi adaptation of the eponymous teleplay by American writer Reginald Rose. This Indian courtroom drama uncovers twelve jury members who must decide the conviction of a nineteen-year-old slum dweller for his father’s murder. What happens when a stereotyped collective voice is challenged by one juror follows the rest of this play. INR 449 onwards. September 26, 3.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Culture canvas
Sweet Karam Coffee’s The Big South Indian Festival returns to Bengaluru for its second edition, celebrating the region’s rich cultural heritage through rituals, stories, music and traditional games. Enjoy filter coffee-making, pookkolam, storytelling with Good Doll, bambaram, uriyadi and Chettinad-inspired decor. Entry free. September 27. At Bhava – The Chettinad Bungalow, Madivala.