What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 25 and October 1

Poignant prose

Directed by Mihir Deshpande, Alchemy Theatre Society presents 12 Angry Men — a Hindi adaptation of the eponymous teleplay by American writer Reginald Rose. This Indian courtroom drama uncovers twelve jury members who must decide the conviction of a nineteen-year-old slum dweller for his father’s murder. What happens when a stereotyped collective voice is challenged by one juror follows the rest of this play. INR 449 onwards. September 26, 3.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.