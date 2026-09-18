What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 18 and September 24

Looking to elevate your calendar this week? Bengaluru is gearing up for a vibrant stretch of arts, culture and entertainment, offering everything from soul-stirring classical recitals and experimental theatre to high-energy pop gigs and immersive festivals. Whether you want to unwind with monsoon melodies, catch thought-provoking stage productions or celebrate the weekend with craft brews and live rhythms, the city has an eclectic lineup waiting for you.
Raga rigour
Experience an evening of hindustani classical music with vocalist A Mandakini and tabla artiste Kaustuv Swain. Exploring the interplay of thought, melody and rhythm — the performance will move through ragas, alaap and traditional tabla compositions — bringing together swar, soch and laya in an intimate musical presentation. Entry free. RSVP ahead. September 18, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Daring divas
Rebel Ranis is an upcoming experimental dance-theatre musical inspired by the writings of American playwright and feminist V (formerly Eve Ensler). Created by Keelaka Dance Company — it blends bharatanatiyam, contemporary dance and live Tamil jazz. Characters Kaikeyi, Draupadi, Karaikal Ammaiyar and Sita reclaim their narratives beyond patriarchal myths. Proceeds from the show will support Aks Foundation against gender-based violence. INR 499. September 23, 7 pm onwards. At Media — The Stage Bengaluru, Museum Road.
Pop perfection
Usha Uthup takes to the stage at The Humming Tree for an evening of disco, funk and pop. Known for her powerful voice and energetic performances — the veteran singer will perform alongside Dynamite Disco Club. Expect a lively set of dance-floor favourites, retro grooves and Usha Uthup’s unmistakable stage presence. September 18, 6 pm. At Indiranagar.
Curtain calling
Mumbai’s Akvarious Productions comes to Ranga Shankara with two phenomenal plays. Presented by Vibgyor Entertainment, the plays — Dekh Behen 2 follows Kanupriya’s wedding in Jaipur and her vivacious gang of friends while The Verdict — an adaptation of the Barry Reed novel catches a down and out lawyer stuck dealing with a medical malpractice case and the systems that always wins. INR 400. September 19 (Dekh Behen 2), 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm and September 20 (The Verdict), 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At JP Nagar.
Monsoon melodies
Experience the mood of the monsoon through hindustani classical music at BIC, this weekend. Lure of the Monsoon features sitarist Debapriya Thakur and tabla player Amitava Sen — exploring ragas inspired by rain, clouds and the changing seasons. The concert promises an evocative evening of melody, rhythm and seasonal nostalgia. Entry free. RSVP ahead. September 20, 6 pm. At Domlur.
Musical musings
Spend an intimate evening with singer-composer Bindhu Malini. Known for her evocative vocals and genre-fluid compositions — the artiste will present a live set that brings together folk influences, contemporary sounds and Indian musical traditions. Expect an immersive performance centred on storytelling and melody. INR 1,285 onwards. September 18, 6.50 pm. At Daak 64, Yelahanka.
Brew tales
The Great Indian Brew Festival returns to The Bay at Ecoworld with its Oktoberfest Edition, this weekend. Expect over 50 varieties of beer, curated food offerings, live music, games and interactive experiences. Running from noon to late evening, the festival will bring together beer lovers, foodies and music enthusiasts. INR 199 onwards. September 20, 12 pm to 10 pm. At Bellandur.