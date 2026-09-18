What’s up Bengaluru: Events between September 18 and September 24

Brew tales

The Great Indian Brew Festival returns to The Bay at Ecoworld with its Oktoberfest Edition, this weekend. Expect over 50 varieties of beer, curated food offerings, live music, games and interactive experiences. Running from noon to late evening, the festival will bring together beer lovers, foodies and music enthusiasts. INR 199 onwards. September 20, 12 pm to 10 pm. At Bellandur.