What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 9 and October 15

Bali beckons

Bali in Bengaluru brings the rich performing arts and traditions of Indonesia to the city through dance, music and puppetry. The programme features traditional Balinese dance, kecak, wayang, kulit and a unique collaboration between Balinese dance and yakshagana, alongside workshops exploring movement, masks and other elements of Balinese culture. INR 499 onwards. October 13, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.