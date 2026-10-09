What’s up Bengaluru: Events between October 9 and October 15

Bengaluru has yet another weekend filled with cultural events. You can look forward to music, theatre and dance performances. Yet another culture-filled weekend awaits.
Melodic magic
Bengaluru duo ChaRitha brings an evening of devotional music to October Octaves – Eternal Echoes — exploring bhajans, abhangs and popular stotras. Their repertoire blends traditional devotional sounds with contemporary musical expression, creating a performance rooted in melody, spirituality and improvisation, alongside an evening of diverse Indian musical traditions. INR 250 onwards. October 11, 6 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte Cross.
Jazz journey
Catch the Jyotsna Carnatic Jazz Trio at Sabha, as Dr Jyotsna Srikanth brings carnatic music into conversation with jazz. Joined by Vishak Ramaprasad (keys) and Amoghavarsha (drums) — the trio explores tradition, improvisation and individual expression — creating an evolving soundscape where two musical languages meet. INR 650. October 9, 7 pm. At Kamaraj Road.
Festive fervour
Phoenix Mall of Asia’s Phoenix Festival 2026 brings three months of shopping, fashion, food and entertainment to the city. Expect live performances by Rajesh Krishnan, The Unplugged Club and Vipul Goyal, alongside Dandiya Nights, festive experiences and the mall’s third anniversary celebrations featuring fashion, music and more. Entry free. On till December. At Hebbal.
Canvas kinship
Papa Painter — a heartfelt story on fatherhood, migration and identity — is all set to return to the stage this weekend in the city. Telling a tale of a family that leaves rural Rajasthan in search of a better life, the solo play will present the nuances associated within the father-son relationship. INR 300. October 9, 7.30 pm onwards. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Ally action
ALLYSPEAK: Allies for Transgender Equality brings together voices from cinema, media, theatre and human rights for an evening of solidarity, performance and conversation. Featuring Ramya (Divya Spandana), Dhanya Rajendran, RJ Jimmy Xavier and Mamta Sagar, the gathering invites citizens to engage with conversations around transgender rights and equality. Entry free. Registration compulsory. October 9, 5.30 pm. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road.
Monsoon marvels
Let the sounds of the monsoon take centre stage with Malhar Barse: Where Clouds Meet Music — a musical showcase by Mowna Ramachandra (vocals), Sumith Naik (tabla) and Tejas Katoti (harmonium). The performance journeys through Miyan ki Malhar, Gaud Malhar, Megh Malhar and other variants, with khayal, tarana, bandish, bhajans and semi-classical compositions exploring the many moods and melodic identities of raga malhar. Entry free. Register ahead. October 10, 11.30 am. At BIC, Domlur.
Bali beckons
Bali in Bengaluru brings the rich performing arts and traditions of Indonesia to the city through dance, music and puppetry. The programme features traditional Balinese dance, kecak, wayang, kulit and a unique collaboration between Balinese dance and yakshagana, alongside workshops exploring movement, masks and other elements of Balinese culture. INR 499 onwards. October 13, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.