What's up Chennai: Events between August 14 and August 20

August 15 | Adyar

Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Independence Day with An Evening for Moms & Children, hosted by Moms Atti. This community gathering features a vibrant tricolour potluck with natural, home-cooked dishes, a lively group sing-along, and interactive family contests with prizes. Visitors can also browse pop-up stalls set up by local mompreneurs while connecting with fellow families over surprises and shared stories. INR 299 per family; INR 99 for each additional member. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.