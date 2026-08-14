What's up Chennai: Events between August 14 and August 20

Independence week brings comedy nights, coastal sports, culinary trails and history-infused performances across Chennai’s neighbourhoods
August 14 | Egmore
Stand-up comedian and Comicstaan star Gurleen Pannu brings her signature conversational style to the city with Gurleen Pannu Stand Up Comedy. The show promises a hilarious lineup of personal anecdotes, relatable family drama, and everyday observations delivered in Hindi and English. INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Museum Theatre.
August 14 | Mahabalipuram
Witness the surfers in action as International waters meet Indian shores at the Shore Temple Classic QS 2000 and Pro Junior. Taking place at the right-hand sandbar beside Mahabalipuram Beach, this competition gathers over 100 elite male and female surfers from around the globe to battle for top honours on the coastline. Competition at 6.30 am onwards. On till August 16. At Sea Breeze Resort.
August 14 | Royapettah
Amethyst is hosting an exclusive pop-up featuring handcrafted jewellery by Amrapali Gold. The showcase highlights vibrant jadau pieces, rare gemstones, and intricate designs brought to life using ancient Indian goldsmithing techniques. Expect royal heritage-inspired creations, perfect for elevating festivities or celebrations. Free entry. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.
August 15 | Nandanam
Discover the intricate charm of traditional Indian folk art at this Pichwai Art Workshop, a guided painting session designed for enthusiasts of all skill levels. Under step-by-step guidance, participants learn to craft signature floral motifs, sacred patterns, and vibrant compositions using classic colour application techniques. Each attendee gets to take home their handmade masterpiece as a unique keepsake from the creative session. INR1,499 onwards. Multiple slots. At Kreate By Kraft.
August 15 | Adyar
Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Independence Day with An Evening for Moms & Children, hosted by Moms Atti. This community gathering features a vibrant tricolour potluck with natural, home-cooked dishes, a lively group sing-along, and interactive family contests with prizes. Visitors can also browse pop-up stalls set up by local mompreneurs while connecting with fellow families over surprises and shared stories. INR 299 per family; INR 99 for each additional member. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.
August 14 | Velachery
A rich culinary journey across western India is awaiting you with the Taste of Maharashtra special thali. The limited-time dining experience showcases a curated spread of beloved regional classics and comforting local favourites, bringing authentic Maharashtrian spices straight to your plate. Available for lunch and dinner. On till August 23. At Desi Rasoi.
August 14 | AGS Cinemas
Catch the bilingual drama Vishwanath & Sons, where Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter balancing family duties, personal ambition, and an unexpected romance. The wholesome family entertainer features Mamitha Baiju alongside a stellar ensemble cast, including Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. In theatres.
August 16 | Egmore
Step back in time with a curated heritage walk through the iconic Government Egmore Museum Complex. The two-hour guided stroll offers a deep dive into the architectural grandeur, storied past, and cultural evolution of the landmark precinct, including the Connemara Public Library and the National Gallery of Art. INR 700. 3 pm to 5 pm. Assembling point at the Museum Car Parking, Government Museum Complex.
August 16 | Thiruvanmiyur
Experience forgotten chapters of India’s freedom movement at the fifth edition of Itihaas Ke Pannon Se, curated by Sarita Nair. The multidisciplinary performance spotlights Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the struggle through a rich blend of Villupattu folk music, oral storytelling on Khadi, freedom songs paired with live visual art, and a Bharatanatyam dance drama. 6 pm onwards. At Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra Foundation.