What’s up Chennai: Events between June 19 and June 25

June 21 | Kodambakkam

This Father’s Day, check out the comedy special, Son of Ramamurthy by Sudarsan Ramamurthy. Get onto a jolly ride as he takes a humorous look at what happens when strict 1980s parents end up raising a headstrong 1990s kid. Expect a relatable evening packed with sharp observations, witty household anecdotes, and stories that celebrate the quirks of typical Indian dad-son dynamics. INR 299 onwards. 4 pm. At Trinity Studio.