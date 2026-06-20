What’s up Chennai: Events between June 19 and June 25

Update your boring weekends in Chennai to something engaging and exciting. Here are a few options that you can consider
June 19 | Chetpet
Design aficionados can now elevate their living spaces with timeless investment pieces that honour the forgotten art of wicker cane weaving. Curated by engineer-turned-entrepreneur Ambu Adithya Sadasivan, the ongoing exhibition-cum-sale showcases an exquisite line of premium teak and rosewood furniture featuring rare wicker cane inlays, brass accents, and mother-of-pearl appliques. Expect multi-functional desks and antique shelves to striking bar consoles. On till June 30. 10 am to 8 pm. At Antique Home Decor, The Raintree Building, Chetpet.
June 19 | Alwarpet
Unwind after sunset with a curated cocktail menu that celebrates the complex, layered flavours of premium gin. The pop-up Season’s Spirit - The Gin Edition, invites enthusiasts to explore a series of refreshing pours designed to highlight distinct botanical notes. The experience offers the perfect setting for long, leisurely evenings of sophisticated tasting and casual conversations. On till June 24. 7 pm onwards. At Above Sea Level, The Raintree.
June 20 | Royapettah
Spend a relaxing Saturday afternoon learning how to transform basic pen movements into beautiful, flowing typography. Hosted by calligraphy artist Mridula, this beginner-friendly workshop focuses on mastering foundational strokes and classic pen techniques before guiding participants to infuse their own creative style into their writing. All materials will be provided. INR 1,999. 2 pm to 6 pm At Hindustan Trading Company.
June 23 | Royapettah
The Amethyst annual sale is taking over the gallery space with an extensive, highly curated collection of designer apparel, contemporary silhouettes, and premium wardrobe accessories. One can browse through a wide range of top-tier Indian labels and unique seasonal edits, all featuring deep, irresistible price cuts for a limited window. On till June 28. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
June 19 | ECR
Origami is running a Sushi Week, inviting foodies to explore an array of expertly hand-rolled sushi delicacies that highlight crisp, balanced flavour profiles. Diners looking to satisfy an upscale comfort food craving can head over to enjoy a diverse assortment of fresh sashimi, signature maki, and creative fusion rolls paired alongside thematic mixology. On till June 21. At Origami Asian Bar, Palavakkam.
June 21 | Kodambakkam
This Father’s Day, check out the comedy special, Son of Ramamurthy by Sudarsan Ramamurthy. Get onto a jolly ride as he takes a humorous look at what happens when strict 1980s parents end up raising a headstrong 1990s kid. Expect a relatable evening packed with sharp observations, witty household anecdotes, and stories that celebrate the quirks of typical Indian dad-son dynamics. INR 299 onwards. 4 pm. At Trinity Studio.
June 20 | Marina Beach
Cool sea breezes and massive silver screens set the stage for a memorable weekend as the month-long Super Chennai Summer Festival charges into its third week. The headline event features a unique open-air double feature right on the sands of Marina Beach this Saturday, screening animated favourite Kung Fu Panda followed by the sports-drama hit Bigil. Screening from 5.30 pm onwards (Kung Fu Panda) and 7.45 pm onwards (Bigil). At Marina Beach.
June 19 | PVR
Beloved childhood companions Woody and Buzz Lightyear face their most modern challenge yet as sleek electronic gadgets hijack the playroom’s attention. Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 examines the changing landscape of modern childhood, offering a heavy dose of cross-generational nostalgia for fans of all ages. In theatres.