La Nuit Blanche returns to Chennai with a night of comics, music, theatre and dance

What happens when a silent comic frame gets a soundtrack? That is the question pianist Adam Greig explores with Hearing the Frame, a performance that pairs piano miniatures with French etchings and caricatures. The programme features works by Erik Satie and Francis Poulenc, whose compositions themselves have a strong relationship with visual art and caricature. What interests him about comics is their stillness. “The images are by default static. This opens up possibilities for teasing out new types of interaction,” he enthuses.

“Each piece is like a single frame of a comic, exploring the ability of sound to communicate diverse and rapid emotions and narrate. Some of these have been paired with images by the composer, and some I’ve paired myself. I’m hoping to introduce the audience to a new sound world of Paris in the early 1900s,” Adam says.

“I wanted to celebrate the strength of French caricature of the 19th century, as a sort of prototype format for character development in comics,” he explains. For Adam, the pairings are less about telling audiences exactly what to see or hear and more about creating space for their own interpretations. “I hope the audience internalise the multiple sources to create that inner imaginary artistic portrayal; the scenes and characters coming alive for them in their own musings while they listen and watch,” he smiles.