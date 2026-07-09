Theatre Marina’s festival returns with a four-day feast of Tamil and English comedies and original short plays

Few things are as invigorating as a theatre collective that refuses to follow a single formula, choosing instead to reflect the varied languages and styles of comedy found across the city itself. Theatre Marina, dedicated to developing fresh talent, has spent 11 years providing a steady platform for Chennai’s budding writers and directors. The collective returns with the second edition of its signature theatre festival, spanning four days across two weekends.

The line-up brings together a Tamil comedy, Clone Banega Crorepati (July 11 and 12), an English comedy, Game Set Mrs Match (July 18), and Aaru Ambil Ooru Vambu, a showcase of six original short plays (July 19). Ahead of the festival, R Giridharan, who also directs the opening production, talks to us about why variety became this year’s guiding principle.