Artisans bring festive handloom and craft edit to Chennai ahead of Deepavali

She also points to a shift in Chennai’s appetite for textiles. Kanjeepuram remains the city’s default, but Kota is gaining ground. “I haven’t seen a customer from Chennai who is buying just a single piece from us. It’s always a minimum of five or six pieces,” Preety adds.

For Devi, the return of familiar faces alongside new designers is exactly what she had in mind. Both old and new are coming together for this edition—the best of what Artisans has built, and what it is still building.

Open to all. September 20-21. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly by Amethyst, Royapettah.