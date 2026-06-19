Hyderabad's alternative underground comes together for a series of performances

Returning for its 41st edition, Aggressive Tendencies, a metal gig series founded in Hyderabad and now touring across the country, is set to return to the city with a lineup featuring Escher’s Knot, Universe in a Crayon, and Maneating Orchid.

Hyderabad remains a special city for Escher's Knot

The Chennai-based progressive metal outfit Escher’s Knot came together when a group of like-minded musicians set out to create something technically challenging and honest.

“We were fascinated by complex ideas, unusual song structures, and heavy music that could evolve beyond genre boundaries,” says vocalist Abijith Rao.