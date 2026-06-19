Hyderabad's alternative underground comes together for a series of performances

Returning for its 41st edition, Aggressive Tendencies, a metal gig series founded in Hyderabad and now touring across the country, is set to return to the city with a lineup featuring Escher’s Knot, Universe in a Crayon, and Maneating Orchid.
The Chennai-based progressive metal outfit Escher’s Knot came together when a group of like-minded musicians set out to create something technically challenging and honest.
“We were fascinated by complex ideas, unusual song structures, and heavy music that could evolve beyond genre boundaries,” says vocalist Abijith Rao.
Despite living in different cities, the band’s members remained committed to their vision, with Siddhartha Ramanathan on guitars, Naman Roy on bass, and Manu Krishnan on drums. While Escher’s Knot has spent much of the last five years in what Abijith describes as a period of hibernation, they have continued to write and refine new material.
Speaking about their upcoming set, Abijith says audiences can expect a performance that reflects the band’s wide-ranging musical influences.
“Our music moves between technical passages, crushing riffs, and atmospheric moments. We’re looking forward to feeding off the crowd and delivering a performance that is both heavy and immersive,” he explains.
Hyderabad, he adds, remains a special city for the band. Having previously performed here alongside bands such as Skrypt and Godless, Abijith remembers the city’s audiences fondly.
“One thing that stands out is how engaged the audience is, regardless of whether they’ve heard the band before. We’ve had some memorable shows there over the years, and it’s always great to see people support independent heavy acts with so much enthusiasm.”
Abijith also emphasises the importance of festivals and events, such as Aggressive Tendencies, in sustaining India’s alternative music ecosystem.
“Many of us grew up discovering our favourite bands through festivals and community-driven events, so it’s important that these platforms continue to exist and grow.”
Also in the lineup is Universe in a Crayon, founded in Kolkata in 2019 and currently based in Mumbai, set up by guitarists Soumyadeep Deb and Suraj Saha before drummer Rohan Chakraborty joined the outfit. They later expanded with guitarist Anurup Guha Thakurta (currently on hiatus), bassist Soutrik Banerjee, and newest member Sayor Dabba Ghosh on keys.
Currently on a 12-city tour, the instrumental progressive band is also working on a new album that promises to differ from its previous work. Regarding their upcoming Hyderabad performance, Rohan hints at a couple of surprise covers in store for the audience.
“We want people to come and join us for an amazing evening with some proggy riffs and soulful melodies,” he adds. The show will mark the band’s first performance in Hyderabad.
Tickets start at `500. June 19. 8 pm onwards. At EXT, Jubilee Hills.
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