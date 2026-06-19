What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 19 and June 25

June 19 | Punjagutta
Sing Geetham is a fantasy musical set in a village untouched by time, where a search for a better future sparks a clash between progress and tradition, setting the stage for a journey of destiny and self-discovery.
In theatres. Details: Online.
June 24 | Film Nagar
Swing City Jazz brings you a 14-piece big band ensemble presenting original compositions in a one-of-a-kind musical experience.
Tickets start at `999. 7 pm. At Ravi Narayana Reddy Memorial Auditorium.
On till June 21 | Kondapur
Andhra Food Fest celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage through an exclusive dining experience featuring iconic delicacies, curated by Chef Meera.
Prices start at `2,596. 7 pm. At Mazzo - Rooftop Bar.
June 21 | Gachibowli
Oversmartgiri by Aditya Gundeti blends anecdotal storytelling with character-driven comedy, creating a set that is as engaging as it is hilarious.
Tickets start at `499. 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
June 20 | Kondapur
DIVINE takes the stage with high energy, lyricism, and a commanding presence, delivering a performance that showcases the very best of Indian hip-hop.
Tickets start at `799. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
June 20 | Lakdikapul
Vipul Goyal – Unleashed delivers relatable humour and cleverly crafted punchlines, turning everyday experiences into moments of unexpected hilarity.
Tickets start at `1,199. 7.30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
On till June 28 | HITEC City
Rooted in tradition, Riwayat, a culinary showcase celebrates Mughal flavours, enduring culinary techniques, and recipes preserved through generations.
Prices start at `3,500++. 4 pm. At Dum Pukht Begum’s, ITC Kohenur.
June 21 | Panjagutta
Fête de la Musique marks Hyderabad's celebration of World Music Day with an evening of live performances that bring together artistes, audiences, and a rich tapestry of musical traditions.
Free entry. 4 pm. At Next Galleria Mall.
June 21 | Gachibowli
Nishant Suri Live presents an evening of laugh-out-loud storytelling, quick-fire observations, and the comic’s signature wit in a solo set.
Tickets start at `799. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
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