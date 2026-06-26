What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2

A list of gigs, shows and events for a fun weekend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Truths unravel

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Truths unravel

June 26 | Panjagutta

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman seeking acceptance within a traditional family as she confronts the secrets of her past when old threats return. The movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Buffet bounty

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Buffet bounty

On till August 30 | Gandipet

Sunday Brunch invites guests to an indulgent afternoon of leisurely dining, featuring an expansive buffet spread, refreshing beverages, and a thoughtfully curated menu of soups, salads, starters, mains, and decadent desserts.

Prices start at `1,299. 12.30 pm. At Theth Masala Bar.

3. Tunes on tap

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Tunes on tap

June 26| Jubilee Hills

Friday Regional Live featuring Band Raag pairs soulful tunes with craft brews for an evening of live music and vibrant energy.

Tickets start at `1,000. 9 pm. At Vault Brewery.

4. Laugh out loud

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Laugh out loud

June 28 | Film Nagar

Shyam Rangeela brings together mimicry and satire for an evening of hilarious storytelling and wit.

Tickets start at `649. 8 pm. At Aaromale - Café and Creative Community.

5. Rule the night

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Rule the night

June 27 | Gachibowli

Gulabi Queen features Jasmine Sandlas, delivering a

high-energy live concert with powerful vocals and a commanding stage presence, promising an exciting evening.

Tickets start at `1,499. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

6. Get groovy

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Get groovy

June 28 | Kokapet

Band Dual Tone showcases homegrown sounds through a vibrant set of melodic regional music, blending familiar tunes with fresh energy.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge.

7. Out of office

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Out of office

June 28 | Gachibowli

Retired NOT Hurt is a Tamil standup show presented by Ramkumar, who takes you on a journey through corporate life and the search for peace.

Tickets start at `799. 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Choral harmony

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2
Choral harmony

June 27 | Khairtabad

The Hyderabad Voices, a secular choir, brings together melodies from around the globe in a captivating performance.

Tickets start at `250. 7 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium, Birla Science Centre.

Weekend
Hyderabad
gigs
Events