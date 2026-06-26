What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 26 and July 2

June 26 | Panjagutta
Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman seeking acceptance within a traditional family as she confronts the secrets of her past when old threats return. The movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till August 30 | Gandipet
Sunday Brunch invites guests to an indulgent afternoon of leisurely dining, featuring an expansive buffet spread, refreshing beverages, and a thoughtfully curated menu of soups, salads, starters, mains, and decadent desserts.
Prices start at `1,299. 12.30 pm. At Theth Masala Bar.
June 26| Jubilee Hills
Friday Regional Live featuring Band Raag pairs soulful tunes with craft brews for an evening of live music and vibrant energy.
Tickets start at `1,000. 9 pm. At Vault Brewery.
June 28 | Film Nagar
Shyam Rangeela brings together mimicry and satire for an evening of hilarious storytelling and wit.
Tickets start at `649. 8 pm. At Aaromale - Café and Creative Community.
June 27 | Gachibowli
Gulabi Queen features Jasmine Sandlas, delivering a
high-energy live concert with powerful vocals and a commanding stage presence, promising an exciting evening.
Tickets start at `1,499. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
June 28 | Kokapet
Band Dual Tone showcases homegrown sounds through a vibrant set of melodic regional music, blending familiar tunes with fresh energy.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge.
June 28 | Gachibowli
Retired NOT Hurt is a Tamil standup show presented by Ramkumar, who takes you on a journey through corporate life and the search for peace.
Tickets start at `799. 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
June 27 | Khairtabad
The Hyderabad Voices, a secular choir, brings together melodies from around the globe in a captivating performance.
Tickets start at `250. 7 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium, Birla Science Centre.