What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Under wraps

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Under wraps

Nov 6 | Panjagutta

Days before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris and Lee find themselves dispatched to Easter Island in Wild Horse Nine. Dark pasts catch up, and new relationships threaten the present. The film stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Soup season

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Soup season

On till Nov 10 | Jubilee Hills

City’s Favourite Hot Pot brings you bowlfuls of simmering broths and an assortment of toppings — perfect for the season.

Prices start at `2,990++. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.

3. Regional indulgence

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Regional indulgence

Every Sunday | Somajiguda

Royal Patiala Brunch brings you beloved Punjabi classics and heritage dishes that showcase the region’s culinary diversity and depth.

Prices start at `3,000. 12.30 pm onwards. At Aish - The Park.

4. Just kidding

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Just kidding

Nov 6 | Gachibowli

Avinash Agarwal’s Namaste Trump is where the comedian draws out laughs through character play, roasting and storytelling.

Tickets start at `799. 9.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

5. Turn it up

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Turn it up

Nov 6 | Madhapur

With electric live vocals, Ram Miriyala Live presents a high-energy performance featuring the singer’s top tracks.

Tickets start at `699. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.

6. Artistic exploration

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Artistic exploration

On till Nov 29 | Madhapur

Featuring the works of over 30 artists, Living Temple II features installations, performances, workshops and conversations around temple conservation and architecture.

Free entry. 10.30 am to 7 pm. At EkChitra Art Gallery.

7. Local laughs

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Local laughs

Nov 7 | Film Nagar

Ila Katha Mafiliya brings you regional flair and banter with Telugu comedy at its best.

Tickets start at `499. 6.30 pm. At Aaromale Café and Creative Community.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12
Indulge in comfort and creativity with a new menu that redefines Italian dining in Hyderabad
music
Weekend
Hyderabad
Events

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X