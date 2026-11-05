What's up Hyderabad: Events between November 6 and November 12

Nov 6 | Panjagutta
Days before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris and Lee find themselves dispatched to Easter Island in Wild Horse Nine. Dark pasts catch up, and new relationships threaten the present. The film stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till Nov 10 | Jubilee Hills
City’s Favourite Hot Pot brings you bowlfuls of simmering broths and an assortment of toppings — perfect for the season.
Prices start at `2,990++. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
Every Sunday | Somajiguda
Royal Patiala Brunch brings you beloved Punjabi classics and heritage dishes that showcase the region’s culinary diversity and depth.
Prices start at `3,000. 12.30 pm onwards. At Aish - The Park.
Nov 6 | Gachibowli
Avinash Agarwal’s Namaste Trump is where the comedian draws out laughs through character play, roasting and storytelling.
Tickets start at `799. 9.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Nov 6 | Madhapur
With electric live vocals, Ram Miriyala Live presents a high-energy performance featuring the singer’s top tracks.
Tickets start at `699. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.
On till Nov 29 | Madhapur
Featuring the works of over 30 artists, Living Temple II features installations, performances, workshops and conversations around temple conservation and architecture.
Free entry. 10.30 am to 7 pm. At EkChitra Art Gallery.
Nov 7 | Film Nagar
Ila Katha Mafiliya brings you regional flair and banter with Telugu comedy at its best.
Tickets start at `499. 6.30 pm. At Aaromale Café and Creative Community.