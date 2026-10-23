Indulge in comfort and creativity with a new menu that redefines Italian dining in Hyderabad

The comfort of an Italian meal is incomparable. This especially applies to those who grew up watching celebrated chefs conjure up culinary marvels on television, wondering what made a bowl of cheesy goodness delectable enough to warrant all the oohing and ahhing on our screens. Allowing us to experience just that, Prego at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace returns with a menu that brings together classic Italian flavours and inventive twists under the direction of chef Shayaan Mitha.

Savor classic Italian flavours with creative twists

Our meal began with bread, butter and an assortment of dips — a familiar Italian touch while we awaited the courses ahead. First came the salads, which aren’t usually showstoppers. However, we were taken by surprise. The Burrata di puglia paired creamy burrata and sun-dried tomatoes with pickled shallots, aubergine and pickled leek hay, creating a pleasing balance of textures and flavours. The 68-degree quinoa, avocado and fennel salad offered plenty of texture, with puffed quinoa, avocado mash and blueberries. Its truffle-orange dressing, however, leaned a little too tangy.