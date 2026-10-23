Indulge in comfort and creativity with a new menu that redefines Italian dining in Hyderabad

The comfort of an Italian meal is incomparable. This especially applies to those who grew up watching celebrated chefs conjure up culinary marvels on television, wondering what made a bowl of cheesy goodness delectable enough to warrant all the oohing and ahhing on our screens. Allowing us to experience just that, Prego at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace returns with a menu that brings together classic Italian flavours and inventive twists under the direction of chef Shayaan Mitha.
Our meal began with bread, butter and an assortment of dips — a familiar Italian touch while we awaited the courses ahead. First came the salads, which aren’t usually showstoppers. However, we were taken by surprise. The Burrata di puglia paired creamy burrata and sun-dried tomatoes with pickled shallots, aubergine and pickled leek hay, creating a pleasing balance of textures and flavours. The 68-degree quinoa, avocado and fennel salad offered plenty of texture, with puffed quinoa, avocado mash and blueberries. Its truffle-orange dressing, however, leaned a little too tangy.
The standout was the Smoked chicken paillard, where grilled chicken breast and arugula were tossed with cherry tomatoes, capers, olives and aged parmesan. The chicken’s smoky depth worked beautifully with the briny capers and salty cheese. Among the appetisers, the Truffle arancini was our favourite. Crisp rice balls filled with truffle and pecorino cheese, served with a pomodoro glaze, made for a satisfying bite. The Thrice-cooked pollo croquette wings were interesting, combining sous-vide, pulled and fried chicken with generous seasoning.
No Italian meal is complete without pasta, and the Gnocchi alla parmigiana was the definition of comfort in a bowl, where baked potato gnocchi and parmesan came together in a rich, savoury preparation. The Shrimp tortellini, served with bisque emulsion, pomodoro foam, pecorino shavings and fish roe, offered a more delicate experience—its pronounced seafood flavours taking centre stage. We then moved on to Prego’s Neapolitan pizzas. Both were decadent, though their flavour profiles occasionally felt a tad overwhelming. The Truffle and stracciatella pizza, topped with truffle cream and wild mushrooms, was decadent and earthy.
Meanwhile, the Hickory smoked duck pizza combined orange, pomodoro, baby mozzarella and charred onions in an explosion of flavours, although some individual notes were lost in the mix. For the mains, the Salmon and Ribeye arrived as hearty, generously portioned offerings.
Despite being thoroughly full, we made room for dessert. The Tiramisu beckoned us with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and cocoa, delivering the familiar comfort of an Italian classic. However, it was the Amalfi lemon tart that truly stole the show. Its tangy filling and delicate Italian meringue offered a refreshing contrast to the richness of the meal, leaving us reaching for seconds.
Meal for two: `3,500++. 12.30 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At HITEC City.