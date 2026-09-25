This spot’s latest pours bring distinct flavours to a space made for slow mornings in Hyderabad

The first thing you notice when you walk into Karafa is the interiors. Expansive yet cosy, bright without feeling stark, it strikes a careful balance that isn’t always easy to achieve. Shiny countertops sit alongside warm touches of wood, while plants bring in hues of green across the space. The result is tasteful but comfortable, the kind of setting that makes it easy to slip into conversation or settle in with a weekend read. Either way, there is one thing you’ll want beside you: a good cup of coffee.
And coffee was exactly what we were looking forward to sampling. With three new blends on the menu, we were keen to work our way through the trio. Starting with the lightest, the Rose gold pour-over was smooth and bright, with a gentle natural sweetness. The Ugandan robusta was considerably earthier, with a nutty profile and low acidity. The Colombian naturals, however, came as a surprise. Vibrant and well-rounded, it brought a pleasant acidity and a natural, berry-like sweetness.
Having been disappointed in the past by pour-overs that promise complexity only to arrive with charred notes, this was a welcome change. Each cup possessed distinct characteristics, allowing the natural profile of the beans to shine through. The copious amounts of caffeine we consumed called for something to munch on. We sampled a few of the in-house breads and bestsellers, including the including the Malai murgh croissant, with its golden pastry and creamy chicken filling, and the Shakshuka danish, which was eggy, warm and deeply satisfying.
Karafa is a coffee lover’s dream, but you don’t need to be an enthusiast to enjoy their brews. The care and precision behind every cup keep a connoisseur interested. At the same time, the establishment also beckons everyone else to explore and discover a new favourite.
Meal for two: `2,000++. 7 am to 11 pm. At Banjara Hills.