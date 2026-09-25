This spot’s latest pours bring distinct flavours to a space made for slow mornings in Hyderabad

The first thing you notice when you walk into Karafa is the interiors. Expansive yet cosy, bright without feeling stark, it strikes a careful balance that isn’t always easy to achieve. Shiny countertops sit alongside warm touches of wood, while plants bring in hues of green across the space. The result is tasteful but comfortable, the kind of setting that makes it easy to slip into conversation or settle in with a weekend read. Either way, there is one thing you’ll want beside you: a good cup of coffee.

This establishment invites both connoisseurs and casual drinkers to linger over nuanced brews

And coffee was exactly what we were looking forward to sampling. With three new blends on the menu, we were keen to work our way through the trio. Starting with the lightest, the Rose gold pour-over was smooth and bright, with a gentle natural sweetness. The Ugandan robusta was considerably earthier, with a nutty profile and low acidity. The Colombian naturals, however, came as a surprise. Vibrant and well-rounded, it brought a pleasant acidity and a natural, berry-like sweetness.