Nov 20 | Punjagutta
Godzilla Minus Zero is set two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, where a recovering postwar Japan confronts catastrophe and the prehistoric reptilian monster once again.
In theatres. Details: Online.
Nov 21 | Durgam Cheruvu
Enjoy the best of Japanese cuisine with curated bites and beverages at Idoru Mumbai’s pop-up in Hyderabad.
7 pm to 9.30 pm & 9.30 pm to 11 pm. At Izumi Hyderabad.
On till Nov 30 | Madhapur
Slow down for good food and great conversations with Table for Two, where sharing a meal becomes an intimate experience.
Prices start at INR 4,000++. 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At The Wine Corner by QUORUM.
Nov 21 | Gachibowli
Cult Leader brings you laughs and storytelling, with Devesh Dixit setting the stage for an evening of comedy.
Tickets start at INR 799. 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre
Nov 21 | Madhapur
New Jokes, Old Tricks ft. Punit Pania is where humorous anecdotes and new jokes set you up for an evening of laughs and banter.
Tickets start at INR 499. 6 pm. At Aaromale - Café and Creative Community.
Nov 21 | Madhapur
Baap Ki Adalat, a panel show, takes you through a trial with an abundance of jokes and laughter, with the audience, as its jury.
Tickets start at INR 249. 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club
Nov 21 | Kokapet
Band Taara presents an immersive performance with raw vocals and electric live instrumentals.
Tickets start at INR 499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar and Kitchen.