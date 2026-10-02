What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8

October 2 | Panjagutta
Thella Kaagitham explores the story of two teenagers who discover love. But as they grow closer, they’re forced to confront the unexpected consequences of their choices, testing just how far they’re willing to go for love.
In theatres. Details: Online.
October 4 | Banjara Hills
Morning Together — A Dog’s Day Out invites you to an intimate Sunday brunch with fellow pet lovers and your beloved fur children, who can enjoy a specially curated breakfast menu.
Price for one: `1,299++. 8 am to 10.30 am. At Qaffeine Bistro.
October 3 | Kondapur
Join The Yellow Diary as they bring an electrifying live performance to the city, performing fan favourites alongside tracks from their latest releases.
Tickets start at `1,999. 9 pm. At Quake Arena.
October 2 | Serilingampalle
How Does Your Garden Grow?, a play that explores the lives of eight people, centres familial relationships, parenthood and the complex intersection of society and personal desire.
Tickets start at `400. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
October 9 & 10 | Banjara Hills
Conscious Souk brings together apparel, accessories, home décor and more, offering a curated selection of special finds just in time for the festive season.
Entry free. At CCT Spaces.
October 4 | Lakdikapul
Shamik Chakrabarti Live brings the comedian’s signature dry wit and anecdotal humour to the stage for an evening of laughter and entertainment.
Tickets start at `799. 6.30 pm & 8.30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
October 3 | Financial District
Experience energetic beats and raw vocals as hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut take the stage, bringing their signature sound and high-energy performance for an evening of music and live energy.
Tickets start at `1,199. 8 pm. At Odeum by Prism.