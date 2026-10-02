What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Young love

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Young love

October 2 | Panjagutta

Thella Kaagitham explores the story of two teenagers who discover love. But as they grow closer, they’re forced to confront the unexpected consequences of their choices, testing just how far they’re willing to go for love.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Paws & plates

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Paws & plates

October 4 | Banjara Hills

Morning Together — A Dog’s Day Out invites you to an intimate Sunday brunch with fellow pet lovers and your beloved fur children, who can enjoy a specially curated breakfast menu.

Price for one: `1,299++. 8 am to 10.30 am. At Qaffeine Bistro.

3. Sing along

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Sing along

October 3 | Kondapur

Join The Yellow Diary as they bring an electrifying live performance to the city, performing fan favourites alongside tracks from their latest releases.

Tickets start at `1,999. 9 pm. At Quake Arena.

4. Drama club

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Drama club

October 2 | Serilingampalle

How Does Your Garden Grow?, a play that explores the lives of eight people, centres familial relationships, parenthood and the complex intersection of society and personal desire.

Tickets start at `400. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.

5. Festive edit

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Festive edit

October 9 & 10 | Banjara Hills

Conscious Souk brings together apparel, accessories, home décor and more, offering a curated selection of special finds just in time for the festive season.

Entry free. At CCT Spaces.

6. Humour meHumour me

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Humour me

October 4 | Lakdikapul

Shamik Chakrabarti Live brings the comedian’s signature dry wit and anecdotal humour to the stage for an evening of laughter and entertainment.

Tickets start at `799. 6.30 pm & 8.30 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.

7. Mic check

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
Mic check

October 3 | Financial District

Experience energetic beats and raw vocals as hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut take the stage, bringing their signature sound and high-energy performance for an evening of music and live energy.

Tickets start at `1,199. 8 pm. At Odeum by Prism.

8.
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 2 and October 8
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