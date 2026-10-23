Know Your Devis: Meet the 10 women to be honoured at the 41st Devi Awards in Hyderabad

The Devi Awards return to Hyderabad, carrying forward a remarkable annual tradition of celebrating women whose courage, conviction and contributions have left an indelible mark on society. On Friday, October 23, The New Indian Express will honour an inspiring group of women from diverse professions, backgrounds and walks of life — women who have not merely broken barriers, but have helped redraw them for those who follow.

The story of the Devi Awards began in December 2014 with a simple yet powerful idea: to recognise women whose work, often quietly and against for midable odds, deserved to be seen and celebrated. Twelve years on, that idea has grown into a movement. Across 40 award ceremonies in 10 states, more than 480 women have been honoured for their extraordinary contributions to society — many of them recognised by the Devi Awards long before the wider world caught up with their achievements.

India has always been a land of contrasts and perhaps nowhere are those contradictions more visible than in the lives of its women. Yet, through every obstacle and inequality, Indian women continue to persevere, prevail and prosper. They bring intelligence to their ambitions, ingenuity to their challenges and an unmistakable, indomitable spirit to everything they set out to accomplish. They lead from the front, create against the odds, nurture change and, ever so often, deliver a success story that makes an entire community — sometimes an entire nation — stop and take notice. It is these stories of courage, resilience and triumph that the Devi Awards exist to celebrate.

The 40th edition of the awards, held in Bhubaneswar in September, saw 10 remarkable Devis from diverse fields receive the coveted honour from Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Smt Pravati Parida. Now, as the awards return to Telangana, the occasion marks the 41st edition of the Devi Awards, continuing a journey that celebrates women who inspire by example. Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla will present the awards to our Devis at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad.

With Adani as Presenting Partner, Radico Spirit of Excellence as Celebration Partner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as Gold Partner, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils and Telangana Housing Board as Silver Partners and Medicover Hospitals and Olectra as Associate Partners, the 41st edition promises another evening of extraordinary stories, remarkable achievements and well-deserved applause. Here, in no particular order, are the exceptional Devis who will be honoured at the 41st edition of the Devi Awards:

P Anuradha Reddy, historian