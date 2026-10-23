Know Your Devis: Meet the 10 women to be honoured at the 41st Devi Awards in Hyderabad

The Devi Awards return to Hyderabad, carrying forward a remarkable annual tradition of celebrating women whose courage, conviction and contributions have left an indelible mark on society. On Friday, October 23, The New Indian Express will honour an inspiring group of women from diverse professions, backgrounds and walks of life — women who have not merely broken barriers, but have helped redraw them for those who follow.
The story of the Devi Awards began in December 2014 with a simple yet powerful idea: to recognise women whose work, often quietly and against for midable odds, deserved to be seen and celebrated. Twelve years on, that idea has grown into a movement. Across 40 award ceremonies in 10 states, more than 480 women have been honoured for their extraordinary contributions to society — many of them recognised by the Devi Awards long before the wider world caught up with their achievements.
India has always been a land of contrasts and perhaps nowhere are those contradictions more visible than in the lives of its women. Yet, through every obstacle and inequality, Indian women continue to persevere, prevail and prosper. They bring intelligence to their ambitions, ingenuity to their challenges and an unmistakable, indomitable spirit to everything they set out to accomplish. They lead from the front, create against the odds, nurture change and, ever so often, deliver a success story that makes an entire community — sometimes an entire nation — stop and take notice. It is these stories of courage, resilience and triumph that the Devi Awards exist to celebrate.
The 40th edition of the awards, held in Bhubaneswar in September, saw 10 remarkable Devis from diverse fields receive the coveted honour from Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Smt Pravati Parida. Now, as the awards return to Telangana, the occasion marks the 41st edition of the Devi Awards, continuing a journey that celebrates women who inspire by example. Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla will present the awards to our Devis at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad.
With Adani as Presenting Partner, Radico Spirit of Excellence as Celebration Partner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as Gold Partner, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils and Telangana Housing Board as Silver Partners and Medicover Hospitals and Olectra as Associate Partners, the 41st edition promises another evening of extraordinary stories, remarkable achievements and well-deserved applause. Here, in no particular order, are the exceptional Devis who will be honoured at the 41st edition of the Devi Awards:
Historian and heritage activist P Anuradha Reddy has spent more than five decades exploring the past, tracing the stories of heritage sites across India and beyond. As a lifelong history enthusiast, she has played an active role in documenting and preserving Hyderabad’s cultural legacy. As convenor of the INTACH Hyderabad Chapter and former member of its governing council, she has contributed to heritage conservation and documentation. She is also the editor of the INTACH Heritage Annual and 100 Years of Civil Aviation. Her work as a curator includes exhibitions on Indian aviation history for Hyderabad International Airport and Delhi International Airport. A founding member of the Historical Society of Hyderabad, she has also been involved in environmental conservation initiatives. Her research spans the history of the Deccan, while her book — Aviation in the Hyderabad Dominions — reflects her interest in aviation history.
Babburi Sirisha broke barriers in a profession traditionally dominated by men — becoming the country’s first woman lineman. In 2019, she and fellow aspirant V Bharathi from Mahabubabad challenged the rule that prevented women from applying for the post, securing a favourable order from the High Court. Babburi went on to clear the examination and joined the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) as a Junior Lineman — a role she continues to hold. Her journey began with an Electrician course at ITI Alwal, followed by a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. Behind her achievement is the unwavering support of her family. Her mother — Babburi Radha — a single parent, has been her biggest inspiration.
Educator Bompelly Bhavani has dedicated nearly two decades to teaching, with a focus on school education, girls’ education and child welfare. Currently serving as acting headmistress at MPPS Girls, Gandhari, she has been in the education sector since February 2008. Alongside her classroom responsibilities, Bhavani has contributed to child protection and teacher development, serving as a District Child Protection Officer and District Resource Person. She is also the founder of Nava Jeevan Foundation, through which she extends her commitment to social service and community development. Her work has earned her several accolades, including the National Best Teacher Award in 2026, the State Best Teacher Award in 2025 and the District Best Teacher Award in 2024. Beyond education, Bhavani is a classical dancer and singer, yoga instructor and motivational speaker, using her varied interests to promote learning, wellness and women’s empowerment.
Dr Sirisha Senthil, head of the VST Centre for Glaucoma Care at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, has spent more than two decades advancing glaucoma care, research and education. An ophthalmologist specialising in complex adult and paediatric glaucoma, she has contributed to research in glaucoma genetics, epidemiology and artificial intelligence-assisted detection. Her work includes developing treatment approaches for challenging cases and strengthening access to specialised eye care, including through visits to rural centres for patient care, surgery and training. A committed academic, she has trained more than 70 glaucoma fellows from India and abroad and authored 227 peer-reviewed research papers, alongside 15 book chapters. Her contributions have earned her several honours, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award in 2018 and the Noel Rice Lecture in 2026. She was also elected to the Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis in 2026.
At nine, Esha Singh first stepped onto a shooting range, beginning a journey that would make her one of India’s leading shooting talents. At 13, she became the country’s youngest-ever national champion, announcing her arrival in a sport that demands precision, discipline and composure under pressure. Her achievements since include competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning a bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo and securing gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in New Delhi. An Arjuna Award recipient in 2024, Esha has also won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo in 2025 and previously held the world No. 1 ranking in the 10m air pistol event. With her sights set on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the 21-year-old continues to build on a career shaped by quiet determination and a commitment to excellence.
Architect and interior designer Kalpana Ramesh has turned her professional expertise into a mission to conserve water and revive Hyderabad’s traditional water systems. Through her social enterprise — The Rainwater Project — she has led initiatives such as Save 10K Bores, Live the Lakes and Blue Hyderabad, encouraging communities to take responsibility for their water resources. What began with creating a sustainable, tanker-free home has grown into a wider conservation movement. Kalpana has helped restore 16 stepwells and several water structures across Hyderabad and Telangana, including the historic Bansilalpet Stepwell. Her approach brings together communities, government bodies and social enterprises to promote groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and lake restoration. Recognised as a Water Hero by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, she was also honoured with the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023 for her contribution to water conservation.
Actor, producer and entrepreneur Niharika Konidela has spent a decade building Pink Elephant Pictures into a production banner that champions fresh talent and content-driven storytelling. Founded in December 2015, the company began with Muddapappu Avakai — a Telugu web series launched before the OTT boom. The company went on to produce digital titles including Nanna Koochi and Madhouse Nanna Koochi. Its portfolio later expanded to OTT productions such as Oka Chinna Family Story, Hello World and Bench Life. Niharika made her feature-film production debut with Committee Kurrollu — a story of friendship and social awareness that introduced 16 new actors and earned recognition at several award ceremonies. With new projects in development, including a sports action drama starring Varun Tej, she continues to build opportunities for emerging talent while exploring stories across digital platforms and cinema. Pink Elephant Pictures marks its 10th anniversary this year.
Vaishali Neotia is an entrepreneur and technology leader working at the intersection of innovation, business and social impact. At Agribridge, she works with government bodies, corporates and institutions to advance the use of artificial intelligence and Earth observation in agriculture, supporting solutions for global food security and sustainability. She previously led strategy and business development at BluJ Aero — contributing to the growth of hydrogen-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) mobility solutions. Vaishali began her entrepreneurial journey as co-founder and CEO of Merxius — an early Indian deep-tech venture specialising in extended reality, developing tools for enterprise applications and collaborating with organisations including Meta, Boeing and the Indian Army. Her experience also spans venture capital and social entrepreneurship, including work with Endiya Partners and the Ashoka Foundation. An advocate for women in technology, she has spoken at TEDx and global forums and was recognised by the Women Economic Forum as an Exceptional Woman of Excellence.
Vidya Rao is a hindustani classical vocalist, researcher and writer whose work spans performance, teaching and the study of music and gender. A disciple of vidushi Naina Devi, she continued her training in thumri and dadra under vidushi Shanti Hiranand and vidushi Girija Devi, drawing on the musical traditions of Banaras and Lucknow. Her research explores women’s musical forms, devotional poetry, folk songs and spiritual music, with her writings taught in university courses on music and gender studies worldwide. A founder-member of Delhi-based theatre group Vivadi, Vidya has composed, performed and acted in several productions, besides collaborating on music for theatre, films and art installations. She has received fellowships from the Ford Foundation and the Department of Culture and taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her work with the Kabir Project includes translating songs and composing and recording an album.
Hyderabad-based fashion designer and entrepreneur Yaksi Deepthi Reddy is the founder of Yaksi Deepthi Reddy and Adhvaria Silks — labels that bring India’s textile traditions into contemporary fashion. Working with heritage weaves such as kanjeevaram and benarasi, she creates designs that celebrate the richness of Indian textiles while honouring the artisans and techniques behind them. Her bespoke creations have been worn by prominent celebrities, helping bring traditional weaves to wider audiences. At the heart of her work is a commitment to recognising the weavers who preserve these crafts. With mechanised production posing challenges to traditional weaving communities, Yaksi advocates greater recognition and opportunities for artisans, encouraging younger generations to see weaving as a respected creative profession. Through her labels, she also seeks to position the Indian sari as a versatile expression of heritage and contemporary luxury on the global fashion stage.
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