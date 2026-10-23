What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Chaos agent

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Chaos agent

October 23 | Panjagutta

Udta Teer brings high-stakes espionage, big laughs, and chaos for a family-friendly watch.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Night out

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Night out

October 29 | HITEC City

Secret Shift S01EP03 brings you exceptional cocktails, great food, and a sonic experience to set the tone for the evening.

Prices start at `1,999++. 7 pm & 9.30 pm.

3. Asian feast

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Asian feast

On till November 10 | Jubilee Hills

Experience a curated seven-course meal that draws inspiration from Japanese, Chinese and other pan-Asian delicacies.

Prices start at `2,309++. 12 pm, 2 pm, 7 pm & 9.15 pm. At Noho Progressive Asian House.

4. Laugh central

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Laugh central

October 23 | Gachibowli

Rock Bottom is where comedian Shubham Pujari brings his unique perspectives on the mundane with hilarious anecdotes and relatable humour.

Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

5. Comedy club

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Comedy club

October 24 | Nanakramguda

Onkar Yadav’s Blunt is where the comedian expresses his true self, with non-stop commentary and plenty of laughs.

Tickets start at `499. 6 pm. At Studio XO Bar.

6. Beat drop

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Beat drop

October 29 | HITEC City

One Man. Many Layers. brings you artiste Nikhil’s live looping experience, delivering an entrancing sonic show.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

7. Music mania

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
Music mania

October 24 | Financial District

Thaikkudam Bridge Live presents an evening of high-energy vocals and instrumentals with the south Indian band taking the stage to do what they do best.

Tickets start at `899. 8 pm. At Kingdome Klub and Kitchen.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29
This exhibition in Hyderabad reimagines heritage and memory in a celebration of artistic continuity
music
Food
Hyderabad

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