What's up Hyderabad: Events between October 23 and October 29

October 23 | Panjagutta
Udta Teer brings high-stakes espionage, big laughs, and chaos for a family-friendly watch.
In theatres. Details: Online.
October 29 | HITEC City
Secret Shift S01EP03 brings you exceptional cocktails, great food, and a sonic experience to set the tone for the evening.
Prices start at `1,999++. 7 pm & 9.30 pm.
On till November 10 | Jubilee Hills
Experience a curated seven-course meal that draws inspiration from Japanese, Chinese and other pan-Asian delicacies.
Prices start at `2,309++. 12 pm, 2 pm, 7 pm & 9.15 pm. At Noho Progressive Asian House.
October 23 | Gachibowli
Rock Bottom is where comedian Shubham Pujari brings his unique perspectives on the mundane with hilarious anecdotes and relatable humour.
Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
October 24 | Nanakramguda
Onkar Yadav’s Blunt is where the comedian expresses his true self, with non-stop commentary and plenty of laughs.
Tickets start at `499. 6 pm. At Studio XO Bar.
October 29 | HITEC City
One Man. Many Layers. brings you artiste Nikhil’s live looping experience, delivering an entrancing sonic show.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
October 24 | Financial District
Thaikkudam Bridge Live presents an evening of high-energy vocals and instrumentals with the south Indian band taking the stage to do what they do best.
Tickets start at `899. 8 pm. At Kingdome Klub and Kitchen.