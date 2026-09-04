What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10

September 4 | Panjagutta
Mirzapur expands the franchise with a previously unseen chapter, bringing its familiar power struggles, revenge and high-stakes drama to the big screen. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.
In theatres. Details: Online.
Sundays | Somajiguda
A Royal Nizami Brunch revisits the grandeur of Hyderabad’s culinary heritage with a leisurely spread inspired by the city’s royal kitchens.
Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Aish, The Park.
Sundays | Somajiguda
Lobster Brunch features fresh seafood delicacies, live grills and decadent desserts for the perfect Sunday meal.
Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Verandah & Aqua — The Park Hyderabad.
On till Sept 30 | Jubilee Hills
City’s Favourite Hot Pot allows you to satiate your cravings with hot, savoury broths and all your favourite toppings.
Prices start at `2,990++. 12 noon & 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
September 7 to 13 | Bhagyalaxmi Nagar
Seema Ruchulu, a week-long food festival, brings authentic recipes, vibrant spices, and locally inspired delicacies from the Konaseema and Rayalaseema regions.
Prices start at `3,000++. 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Okra — Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.
September 5 | Kondapur
The Emraan Era ft. Emraan Hashmi & DJ Ganesh bring an evening of popular Bollywood music and a high-energy setting.
Tickets start at `999. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
September 6 | Madhapur
Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan turns political and social observations into stand-up, marking the comedian’s return with a new show.
Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
September 5 | Serilingampalle
Barking Dog is a Hindi stage production that examines loneliness and human connection through an encounter between two strangers.
Tickets start at `250. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.
September 5 | Nagole
Mohana Bhogaraju Live brings the Telugu singer to the stage for an intimate evening of live music.
Tickets start at `500. 8 pm. At SVM’s Vave Pub.
September 5 | Gachibowli
Evolution by Arvind Sunder brings the comedian’s observational humour and relatable takes on everyday life.
Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
September 6 | Madhapur
Sufi Night with Tariq Faiz features the Mumbai-based singer as he takes the stage to entrance the audience with qawwalis and Sufi favourites.
Tickets start at `199. 8.30 pm. At AKAN Hyderabad.