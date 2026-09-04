What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10

Here's a list of shows and culinary experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Power play

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Power play

September 4 | Panjagutta

Mirzapur expands the franchise with a previously unseen chapter, bringing its familiar power struggles, revenge and high-stakes drama to the big screen. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Grand feast

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Grand feast

Sundays | Somajiguda

A Royal Nizami Brunch revisits the grandeur of Hyderabad’s culinary heritage with a leisurely spread inspired by the city’s royal kitchens.

Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Aish, The Park.

3. Seafood spread

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Seafood spread

Sundays | Somajiguda

Lobster Brunch features fresh seafood delicacies, live grills and decadent desserts for the perfect Sunday meal.

Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Verandah & Aqua — The Park Hyderabad.

4. Soup season

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Soup season

On till Sept 30 | Jubilee Hills

City’s Favourite Hot Pot allows you to satiate your cravings with hot, savoury broths and all your favourite toppings.

Prices start at `2,990++. 12 noon & 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.

5. Coastal craze

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Coastal craze

September 7 to 13 | Bhagyalaxmi Nagar

Seema Ruchulu, a week-long food festival, brings authentic recipes, vibrant spices, and locally inspired delicacies from the Konaseema and Rayalaseema regions.

Prices start at `3,000++. 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Okra — Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.

6. Bollywood revival

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Bollywood revival

September 5 | Kondapur

The Emraan Era ft. Emraan Hashmi & DJ Ganesh bring an evening of popular Bollywood music and a high-energy setting.

Tickets start at `999. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

7. Laugh central

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Laugh central

September 6 | Madhapur

Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan turns political and social observations into stand-up, marking the comedian’s return with a new show.

Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

8. Dark encounters

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Dark encounters

September 5 | Serilingampalle

Barking Dog is a Hindi stage production that examines loneliness and human connection through an encounter between two strangers.

Tickets start at `250. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events.

9. Sonic harmony

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Sonic harmony

September 5 | Nagole

Mohana Bhogaraju Live brings the Telugu singer to the stage for an intimate evening of live music.

Tickets start at `500. 8 pm. At SVM’s Vave Pub.

10. Funny bone

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Funny bone

September 5 | Gachibowli

Evolution by Arvind Sunder brings the comedian’s observational humour and relatable takes on everyday life.

Tickets start at `499. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

11. Mystic melodies

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
Mystic melodies

September 6 | Madhapur

Sufi Night with Tariq Faiz features the Mumbai-based singer as he takes the stage to entrance the audience with qawwalis and Sufi favourites.

Tickets start at `199. 8.30 pm. At AKAN Hyderabad.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 4 and September 10
4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
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