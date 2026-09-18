What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24

September 18 | Panjagutta
Set against the backdrop of the English Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, The Uprising follows a farmer’s journey to leading a rebellion against the Crown. The film stars Andrew Garfield.
In theatres. Details: Online.
September 19 & 20 | Banjara Hills
OJO at Table XII brings you Mexican fare with chef Alonso Luna Zarate presenting the best from the region.
Prices start at `9,000++. 12 pm, 2 pm & 7 pm. At Roast CCx.
On till September 27 | Madhapur
Exploring land as a space of memory, mythology, labour, and transformation, Songs of the Soil invites you to view the work of contemporary Indian artists.
Entry free. 11 am to 7 pm. At Chitramayee, State Gallery of Art.
September 23 & 24 | Madhapur
Apala by Sumit – Hyderabad Showcase presents the latest collection from the contemporary jewellery label founded by designer Sumit Sawhney.
Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Coalesce, The Quorum.
September 19 | HITEC City
Celebrating India’s musical heritage, Federal Bank Bharat Surotsav brings together two maestros, Sid Sriram and Purbayan Chatterjee, for an evening of music for the soul.
Tickets start at `999. 6 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
September 20 | HITEC City
Kisi Ko Batana Nahi, featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi, brings you a brand-new set of anecdotes and funny takes that will leave you in stitches.
Tickets start at `799. 3 pm & 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
September 19 | Gachibowli
Daniel Fernandes’ Do You Know Who I Am? is witty and uplifting while blending observations with humorous storytelling.
Tickets start at `799. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
September 22 | Banjara Hills
A perfect evening for foreign film enthusiasts, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad presents German Movie Night, featuring a screening of Toubab, a comedy-drama about friendship, identity and belonging.
Entry free. 7 pm. At Lamakaan.