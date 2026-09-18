What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Fight back

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Fight back

September 18 | Panjagutta

Set against the backdrop of the English Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, The Uprising follows a farmer’s journey to leading a rebellion against the Crown. The film stars Andrew Garfield.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Mexican flair

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Mexican flair

September 19 & 20 | Banjara Hills

OJO at Table XII brings you Mexican fare with chef Alonso Luna Zarate presenting the best from the region.

Prices start at `9,000++. 12 pm, 2 pm & 7 pm. At Roast CCx.

3. Visual cue

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Visual cue

On till September 27 | Madhapur

Exploring land as a space of memory, mythology, labour, and transformation, Songs of the Soil invites you to view the work of contemporary Indian artists.

Entry free. 11 am to 7 pm. At Chitramayee, State Gallery of Art.

4. Bespoke and bejewelled

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Bespoke and bejewelled

September 23 & 24 | Madhapur

Apala by Sumit – Hyderabad Showcase presents the latest collection from the contemporary jewellery label founded by designer Sumit Sawhney.

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Coalesce, The Quorum.

5. Melody unbound

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Melody unbound

September 19 | HITEC City

Celebrating India’s musical heritage, Federal Bank Bharat Surotsav brings together two maestros, Sid Sriram and Purbayan Chatterjee, for an evening of music for the soul.

Tickets start at `999. 6 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

6. Just jokes

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Just jokes

September 20 | HITEC City

Kisi Ko Batana Nahi, featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi, brings you a brand-new set of anecdotes and funny takes that will leave you in stitches.

Tickets start at `799. 3 pm & 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

7. Chuckle fest

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Chuckle fest

September 19 | Gachibowli

Daniel Fernandes’ Do You Know Who I Am? is witty and uplifting while blending observations with humorous storytelling.

Tickets start at `799. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Show time

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Show time

September 22 | Banjara Hills

A perfect evening for foreign film enthusiasts, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad presents German Movie Night, featuring a screening of Toubab, a comedy-drama about friendship, identity and belonging.

Entry free. 7 pm. At Lamakaan.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
This art exhibition in Hyderabad examines knowledge in all its forms and contexts
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