What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 25 and October 1

September 25 | Panjagutta
An American psychological thriller, Primetime follows television journalist Chris Hansen as his investigative show blurs the line between justice and performance. The film stars Robert Pattinson.
In theatres. Details: Online.
September 27 | Somajiguda
A Royal Nizami Brunch celebrates Hyderabad’s rich food traditions with an immersive dining and cocktail experience.
Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm. At Aish - The Park.
September 26 & 27 | Banjara Hills
Back Into Orbit, a 12-course tasting menu by chef Rhythm Mahajan, brings you familiar flavours with a twist.
Prices start at `4,500++. Multiple slots. At Roast CCx.
September 26 & 27 | HITEC City
Bankai Beats presents an opportunity for anime enthusiasts to nerd out with music and cosplay.
Tickets start at `499. 12 noon. At Mindspace Social.
September 26 | Gachibowli
Bhaagi Hui Ladki is a poetry and storytelling show that explores self-discovery with social commentary on societal norms.
Tickets start at `299. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
September 25 | Kokapet
Bolly Tolly Friday brings you the best beats from Bollywood and Tollywood to keep you on your feet all night long.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar & Kitchen.
September 26 | Madhapur
Bringing you the best of regional music, band Out of Syllabus takes the stage to entertain with high-energy beats, electric live vocals and crowd-favourites for an evening of great music.
Entry free. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.
September 25 | Jubilee Hillss
Friday Regional Live with Windy Strings brings you live music, good food and great vibes.
Tickets start at `999. 8.40 pm. At Vault Brewery.