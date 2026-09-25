What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 25 and October 1

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. On air

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
On air

September 25 | Panjagutta

An American psychological thriller, Primetime follows television journalist Chris Hansen as his investigative show blurs the line between justice and performance. The film stars Robert Pattinson.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Grand feast

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Grand feast

September 27 | Somajiguda

A Royal Nizami Brunch celebrates Hyderabad’s rich food traditions with an immersive dining and cocktail experience.

Prices start at `3,000++. 12.30 pm. At Aish - The Park.

3. Savour every bite

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Savour every bite

September 26 & 27 | Banjara Hills

Back Into Orbit, a 12-course tasting menu by chef Rhythm Mahajan, brings you familiar flavours with a twist.

Prices start at `4,500++. Multiple slots. At Roast CCx.

4. Anime party

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Anime party

September 26 & 27 | HITEC City

Bankai Beats presents an opportunity for anime enthusiasts to nerd out with music and cosplay.

Tickets start at `499. 12 noon. At Mindspace Social.

5. Poetry in motion

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Poetry in motion

September 26 | Gachibowli

Bhaagi Hui Ladki is a poetry and storytelling show that explores self-discovery with social commentary on societal norms.

Tickets start at `299. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

6. Music mania

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Music mania

September 25 | Kokapet

Bolly Tolly Friday brings you the best beats from Bollywood and Tollywood to keep you on your feet all night long.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar & Kitchen.

7. Sonic release

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Sonic release

September 26 | Madhapur

Bringing you the best of regional music, band Out of Syllabus takes the stage to entertain with high-energy beats, electric live vocals and crowd-favourites for an evening of great music.

Entry free. 9 pm. At Akan Hyderabad.

8. Night to remember

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
Night to remember

September 25 | Jubilee Hillss

Friday Regional Live with Windy Strings brings you live music, good food and great vibes.

Tickets start at `999. 8.40 pm. At Vault Brewery.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 18 and September 24
This exhibition in Hyderabad explores identity, memory and belonging
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