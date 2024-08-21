Japanese film festival to begin in Kolkata on August 23

As part of the Japan Month being observed by the Japanese Embassy and Consulates in India, a Japanese film festival, Japan Talkies, is all set to be organised in Kolkata from August 23. The festival will be inaugurated by the Consul General of Japan in Kolkata NAKAGAWA Koichi along with Minakshi Mishra, Director & Zonal Head, ICCR Kolkata and Sankar Pal, Secretary, Federation of Film Societies of India.
The festival has been curated by the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata and The Japan Foundation with support from the Federation of Film Societies of India. It will see the screening of six Japanese films with English subtitles throughout the weekend at Nandan-3. The same films will be screened again the next week from August 30- September 1.
The schedule includes Penguin Highway and Dreaming of the Meridian Arc (on Aug 23 and 30); Mind Game and Ito (on Aug 24 and 31); and Ride your wave and The Fish Tale (on Aug 24 and Sep 1).
What: Japan Talkies
Where: Nandan-3
When: Aug 23 – Sep 1, 2024