National Chai Day: Here are the fondest tea memories of Kolkata celebs

Fondest memory: I’ve always wanted to talk about my fondness for tea. And the fondest memory has become a core memory over the years. My father (Shantilal Mukherjee) had a steel glass with his name carved on it. When I was growing up, my grandmother gave me this glass and said, “This was your father’s childhood friend, now this will be your childhood friend and this is where you should drink your water and tea from.” I used to drink tea from this glass and imitate him, what he used to do with his glass of morning tea, what he used to say and my parents, and grandmother used to have a great time watching me do that.

How do you like to have your cuppa: I am a big-time tea-lover and I think I have inherited it from my parents. As a family, we are among those people who would like to spend a few bucks to buy good, flavourful teas. Whenever we are travelling, together or alone, we look for tea places and bring back samples. People around us gift us nothing but good sets of Makaibari, Gopaldhara, Darjeeling, Assam tea and so many other variants. Oh, and I can make great tea!

Fav place in Kolkata to have tea: Nepal da’r chaa er dokan and Shyamal da’r chaa er dokan, near gate number 4 of Jadavpur University. And I believe the warmth and feeling that any tea stalls around the city will give will surpass any flavour or quality of the tea. And at these two stalls, we have spent hours in these last few years. There is also this tea stall in my area in Behala called Pocha da’r chaa er dokan, an old-school tea stall where people still come, sit with their cups of tea and discuss worldly affairs.