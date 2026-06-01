The world has finally caught up: Masala Chai crowned the best tea globally

A fancy cup of tea with cookies might earn you a spot in the cool club, but nothing hits quite like a kadak masala chai from the local tea stall on a rainy day. It’s warm, comforting, and somehow always hits the right spot. And now, the world seems to agree, because our beloved masala chai has officially been crowned the best tea in the world by TasteAtlas in 2026.

Masala Chai takes the crown as the World’s Best Tea, and Indians aren’t surprised

Our beloved masala chai is more than just a beverage, it’s an emotion. It has bravely carried awkward first-date conversations, rescued people from endless work meetings, and a perfect wingman to ask someone out. And now, it has surpassed Japan’s Hojicha and China’s Pu-erh teas, to become the world’s best tea in the list of the top 100 teas in the world. Meanwhile, Indians collectively reacted, “Oh, that was obvious” rather than being surprised.

The proud moment doesn’t just end there. Teas from different regions of the country have also earned a spot in the top 50. Darjeeling Tea came in at sixth place, Assam Chai secured the thirteenth spot while other teas like Himachal Pradesh’s kangra chai, Jammu and Kashmir’s traditional pink noon chai and Kerala's Sulaimani Chai made it into the top fifty.