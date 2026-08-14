What’s up Kolkata: Events between August 14 - August 20

Subhadhwani 2026, celebrating 25 years of Kajalrekha Musical Foundation and the 60th birth anniversary of its founder, Pandit Subhankar Banerjee, unfolds across three evenings in Kolkata. The festival begins at Rabindra Sadan on August 19, from 5 pm, with Indian classical music; continues at Mahajati Sadan on August 20, from 5 pm, with Bangla music; and concludes at The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture on August 25, from 4 pm, with a Tabla Festival.