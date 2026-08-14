What’s up Kolkata: Events between August 14 - August 20

Park Street SOCIAL marks Shravan with a special vegetarian menu available until August 28. Diners can expect favourites including Achari paneer tikka, Hara bhara kebab , Mushroom cloud, Abra kebabra platter, Classic mac N cheese, Cajun fries and Jalapeno cheese nads, alongside larger platters designed for sharing and casual group meals.
Comedian Sharon Verma takes the stage with Sharon Verma Live at GD Birla Sabhaghar on Aug 16, 7.30 pm onwards. The hour-long stand-up special follows her journey from Bihar to Mumbai, touching on adulthood, everyday struggles and her many opinions along the way, with an edgy yet self-aware comic voice.
Vande Mataram—Ek Desh, Ek Sur brings music, poetry, and storytelling to Rabindra Sadan, at 6.30 pm on Aug 16. Conceptualised by Sounak Chattopadhyay and Samya Karpha, the evening features Haimanti Shukla, Lopamudra Mitra, Raghab Chatterjee and others, presenting varied interpretations of the National Song alongside narratives from India’s freedom struggle.
Almost, May Be brings comedian Manas Ranjan Pattanaik to The Satire Club from 6.15 pm onwards. The stand-up solo, now in the final leg of its tour, draws on Manas’s experiences with life, love and relationships, promising an evening of familiar situations, personal stories, and easy-going humour.
Prachya presents Tahader Kotha, its stage interpretation of Federico Garci a Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba, at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm onwards on Aug 19. Directed by Biplab Bandhopadhyay, the production examines confinement, rebellion, and the desire for individual freedom, placing Federico’s powerful themes in a contemporary setting.
Subhadhwani 2026, celebrating 25 years of Kajalrekha Musical Foundation and the 60th birth anniversary of its founder, Pandit Subhankar Banerjee, unfolds across three evenings in Kolkata. The festival begins at Rabindra Sadan on August 19, from 5 pm, with Indian classical music; continues at Mahajati Sadan on August 20, from 5 pm, with Bangla music; and concludes at The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture on August 25, from 4 pm, with a Tabla Festival.
Theatre Formation Paribartak stages Frankenstein at Tapan Theatre from 6.30 pm onwards on Aug 20. Based on Mary Shelley’s classic, the production follows scientist Victor Frankenstein and the creature he brings to life, exploring rejection, love, survival, and unchecked ambition. The play also examines the abandoned creature’s demand for the right to live.
Scarlet Café introduces a monsoon menu centred on the increasingly popular Filipino purple yam, or ube. The selection includes the creamy Coconut Cloud, a lighter milkshake, an Ube Iced Latte and an Ube Mojito. Naturally sweet and lilac in colour, the ingredient brings a distinct flavour to each drink.
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