What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 19 - June 25

Whether you enjoy ghazals, folk fusion, stand-up comedy or stage productions, this curated list rounds up Kolkata's most interesting outings this weekend
events in Kolkata in June
Looking for weekend plans? These Kolkata events stand outPexels

1. Golden echoes

50 Years of Hariharan in Kolkata
50 Years of Hariharan brings audiences an evening of timeless songs and ghazals at Nazrul ManchaInstagram

Celebrating five decades of music, 50 Years of Hariharan brings audiences an evening of timeless songs and ghazals by the legendary singer. From beloved film tracks to soulful compositions, the concert revisits melodies that have resonated across generations. On June 20, 6 pm onwards at Nazrul Mancha.

2. Melodic conversations June 20 | Anandapur

Shrestha D KCC Offstage
KCC Offstage episode 3 features singers Shrestha D and Portia SenInstagram

KCC Offstage returns with its third episode featuring singers Shrestha D and Portia Sen on June 20. Designed as an intimate evening of music and adda, the session blends live performances with personal stories, conversations, and artistic reflections from 6.30 pm onwards at KCC Amphitheatre.

3. Comic chaos June 20 | Newtown

comedian Aditya Gundeti
Stand-up comedian Aditya Gundeti presents Oversmartgiri at The Satire Club

Stand-up comedian Aditya Gundeti presents Oversmartgiri, a lively mix of storytelling and character comedy. Through humorous anecdotes and observations, he takes audiences on an entertaining ride before the evening concludes with the antics of his popular character, Vikas PT Sir. The show starts 7 pm onwards at The Satire Club on June 20.

4. City windows

Je Janla Gulor Akash Chhilo Academy of Fine Arts
Je Janla Gulor Akash Chhilo to be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts

Written by the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Je Janla Gulor Akash Chhilo follows four friends navigating love, ambition, friendship, and political change in 1990s Calcutta. Set against the backdrop of a changing city, the play explores how time and ideology shape relationships on June 21. It will be staged from 10.15 am onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.

5. Folk fusion

Ananya Chakraborty and The Bohemian Baul
Ananya Chakraborty and The Bohemian Baul Band present a vibrant concert at GD Birla SabhagharInstagram

Singer Ananya Chakraborty and The Bohemian Baul Band present a musical evening that bridges Bengal’s Baul heritage with popular Bollywood melodies on June 21. Blending folk traditions, contemporary sounds, and storytelling, the concert offers a vibrant mix of songs. From 6.30 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhagar.

6. Framed perspectives

Photographer Debarshi Mukherjee
Photographer Debarshi Mukherjee to hold an interactive architectural photography workshop at Artsy CafePexels

Artsy – Coffee & Culture hosts an interactive architectural photography workshop led by photographer Debarshi Mukherjee, 3 pm onwards on June 21. The session explores composition, light, geometry, and storytelling through architecture and is limited to a small group for personalised guidance.

7. Cult classic

Nachiketa Chakraborty Nachiketa Ekok
Nachiketa Ekok returns at Mahajati SadanFacebook

Marking its 25th edition, Nachiketa Ekok returns on June 21 with an evening dedicated entirely to singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty. Organised by Nabamilan Club, the annual event has become a cherished tradition for fans who gather to enjoy his music. 6 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan.

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events in Kolkata