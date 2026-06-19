What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 19 - June 25

Celebrating five decades of music, 50 Years of Hariharan brings audiences an evening of timeless songs and ghazals by the legendary singer. From beloved film tracks to soulful compositions, the concert revisits melodies that have resonated across generations. On June 20, 6 pm onwards at Nazrul Mancha.
KCC Offstage returns with its third episode featuring singers Shrestha D and Portia Sen on June 20. Designed as an intimate evening of music and adda, the session blends live performances with personal stories, conversations, and artistic reflections from 6.30 pm onwards at KCC Amphitheatre.
Stand-up comedian Aditya Gundeti presents Oversmartgiri, a lively mix of storytelling and character comedy. Through humorous anecdotes and observations, he takes audiences on an entertaining ride before the evening concludes with the antics of his popular character, Vikas PT Sir. The show starts 7 pm onwards at The Satire Club on June 20.
Written by the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Je Janla Gulor Akash Chhilo follows four friends navigating love, ambition, friendship, and political change in 1990s Calcutta. Set against the backdrop of a changing city, the play explores how time and ideology shape relationships on June 21. It will be staged from 10.15 am onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.
Singer Ananya Chakraborty and The Bohemian Baul Band present a musical evening that bridges Bengal’s Baul heritage with popular Bollywood melodies on June 21. Blending folk traditions, contemporary sounds, and storytelling, the concert offers a vibrant mix of songs. From 6.30 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhagar.
Artsy – Coffee & Culture hosts an interactive architectural photography workshop led by photographer Debarshi Mukherjee, 3 pm onwards on June 21. The session explores composition, light, geometry, and storytelling through architecture and is limited to a small group for personalised guidance.
Marking its 25th edition, Nachiketa Ekok returns on June 21 with an evening dedicated entirely to singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty. Organised by Nabamilan Club, the annual event has become a cherished tradition for fans who gather to enjoy his music. 6 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan.
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