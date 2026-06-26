What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 26 - July 2

Looking for things to do in Kolkata? Explore a vibrant mix of concerts, plays, storytelling sessions and comedy shows across the city
events in Kolkata in June and July
Seven days, seven experiences: Kolkata's cultural hotlistPexels

1. City memories

Kolkata ki Jalkatha at KCC
Kolkata ki Jalkatha to be held at KCCPexels

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents Kolkata ki Jalkatha, an evening that explores the city’s connection with water, migration, memory, and faith through storytelling, music, and performance. Featuring East India Dastangos and the Children of Kolkata, the event on June 26 brings together artists, storytellers, and musicians to reflect on Kolkata’s evolving identity. The programme begins at 6.30 pm at the KCC Amphitheatre.

2. Pancham reverie

Mera Kuch Samaan - Yaad Hai Pancham at Mahajati Sadan
Mera Kuch Samaan - Yaad Hai Pancham celebrates RD Burman on June 27

Mera Kuch Samaan - Yaad Hai Pancham is a special instrumental tribute celebrating the 87th birth anniversary of RD Burman, on June 27 from 5.30 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan. The concert features original studio musicians who worked with the legendary composer, alongside leading Kolkata-based performers, recreating some of his most iconic arrangements.

3. Laugh out loud

Punit Pania in Kolkata
Comedian Punit Pania comes to KolkataInstagram

Punit Pania Live in Kolkata brings the comedian’s latest stand-up material to the stage on June 28. The show will feature a mix of fresh observations, new jokes, and audience favourites, many of which are being performed live for the first time, much to the delight of the audience. The performance starts at 6 pm at Anamika Kala Sangam.

4. Folk currents

The Miliputs at KCC
KCC Offstage Season 3 Episode 4 features The MiliputsInstagram

KCC Offstage Season 3 Episode 4 features The Miliputs, the Kolkata-based indie folk-rock band known for blending Bengali folk traditions with contemporary sounds, 6.30 pm onwards on June 28. Founded by Sharoni Poddar and Debmalya Dey, the band will present a mix of folk-inspired songs and original compositions.

5. Everyday absurdities

Stand-up comedian Shubham Pujari
Stand-up comedian Shubham Pujari comes to KolkataInstagram

Stand-up comedian Shubham Pujari presents Rock Bottom on June 30 at The Satire Club, his latest solo show built around everyday situations viewed through his distinct comic lens. Known for his sharp punchlines and effortless storytelling, Shubham promises an evening of relatable humour and unexpected observations. The show begins at 7.30 pm.

6. Tides of life

Curtain Call stages Bohomaan at Academy of Fine Arts
Bohomaan to be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on July 1Pexels

Curtain Call stages Bohomaan from 6.30 pm onwards on July 1, a play that follows the journey of Haradhan, a man whose life changes through loss, survival, and self-discovery. Set against shifting landscapes and relationships, the production is to be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts explores themes of resilience, belonging, and human connection.

7. Mind’s labyrinth

Bibar at Tapan Theatre
The play Bibar is based on Samaresh Basu’s celebrated novelPexels

Based on Samaresh Basu’s celebrated novel and adapted for the stage by Badal Sircar, Bibar examines the psychological turmoil of a man caught in a murder mystery and his own conflicting thoughts. The production also offers a sharp critique of patriarchy and social hypocrisy. The play starts at 6.45 pm at Tapan Theatre on July 3.

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events in Kolkata