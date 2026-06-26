What’s up Kolkata: Events between June 26 - July 2

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents Kolkata ki Jalkatha, an evening that explores the city’s connection with water, migration, memory, and faith through storytelling, music, and performance. Featuring East India Dastangos and the Children of Kolkata, the event on June 26 brings together artists, storytellers, and musicians to reflect on Kolkata’s evolving identity. The programme begins at 6.30 pm at the KCC Amphitheatre.
Mera Kuch Samaan - Yaad Hai Pancham is a special instrumental tribute celebrating the 87th birth anniversary of RD Burman, on June 27 from 5.30 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan. The concert features original studio musicians who worked with the legendary composer, alongside leading Kolkata-based performers, recreating some of his most iconic arrangements.
Punit Pania Live in Kolkata brings the comedian’s latest stand-up material to the stage on June 28. The show will feature a mix of fresh observations, new jokes, and audience favourites, many of which are being performed live for the first time, much to the delight of the audience. The performance starts at 6 pm at Anamika Kala Sangam.
KCC Offstage Season 3 Episode 4 features The Miliputs, the Kolkata-based indie folk-rock band known for blending Bengali folk traditions with contemporary sounds, 6.30 pm onwards on June 28. Founded by Sharoni Poddar and Debmalya Dey, the band will present a mix of folk-inspired songs and original compositions.
Stand-up comedian Shubham Pujari presents Rock Bottom on June 30 at The Satire Club, his latest solo show built around everyday situations viewed through his distinct comic lens. Known for his sharp punchlines and effortless storytelling, Shubham promises an evening of relatable humour and unexpected observations. The show begins at 7.30 pm.
Curtain Call stages Bohomaan from 6.30 pm onwards on July 1, a play that follows the journey of Haradhan, a man whose life changes through loss, survival, and self-discovery. Set against shifting landscapes and relationships, the production is to be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts explores themes of resilience, belonging, and human connection.
Based on Samaresh Basu’s celebrated novel and adapted for the stage by Badal Sircar, Bibar examines the psychological turmoil of a man caught in a murder mystery and his own conflicting thoughts. The production also offers a sharp critique of patriarchy and social hypocrisy. The play starts at 6.45 pm at Tapan Theatre on July 3.
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