What’s up Kolkata: Events between November 6 - November 13

Celebrating the 97th birth anniversary of the legendary composer, lyricist and musical visionary, Sudhin Dasgupta, Sriradha Bandopadhyay, Srikanta Acharya, Jayati Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi and others will come together to celebrate the maestro, through a musical tribute Eto Sur ar Eto Gaan, to be held at Kalamandir Auditorium, on November 7, 6 pm onwards. The evening is designed by Sudhin’s son, Soumya Dasgupta.
Jokhon Aalok Nahi Re is a specially curated presentation by Rabi - Parampara, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless creation Shapmochan. To be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar, on November 13, 6.30 pm onwards the production will blend Rabindrasangeet, narration and expressive dance, bringing Tagore’s world of love, longing, beauty and inner awakening alive on stage, through a contemporary yet deeply rooted artistic interpretation. Featuring Darpani in dance, alongside music and narration by Rabi - Parampara, the evening promises an immersive celebration of Tagore through words, melody and movement.
The Annual Cathedral Carnival at St. Paul’s Cathedral, hosted by the united Cathedral family, will be on November 7, 12 pm onwards. Visitors may enjoy exciting games, delicious food stalls, live music, and entertainment for all ages. Families and friends gather on the church grounds to celebrate togetherness and faith, all while supporting a meaningful cause — helping those in need through the church’s outreach and missionary progress.
Debesh Chattopadhyay’s theatre directorial, Pratham Partho, written by Buddhadeb Basu, will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 to 8.30 pm on November 13, and will see ace actors like Arna Mukhopadhyay, Avra Mukhopadhyay, Senjuti Mukhopadhyay, Turna Das, Rajatava Dutta and others.
My Name is Jaan, a solo musical theatre piece, based on the life of the legendary Gauhar Jaan, to be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar, on November 7, 6.30 pm onwards, features a riveting performance by the versatile and accomplished actor Arpita Chatterjee. The musical play is directed by acclaimed theatre director Abanti Chakraborty.
Burma Burma’s new limited-edition menu Across Borders: Journeys From India To Burma, explores a fascinating culinary journey till December 15, celebrating the food, culture and stories that travelled between the two countries. The first edition follows the paths of traders, sailors, workers and business communities who carried the flavours and food traditions of home across borders, from the Indian port cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Surat to Yangon.
Yauatcha India brings the flavours and stories of old Hong Kong to the table with One Night in Kowloon, a special menu inspired by the street-food traditions, forgotten recipes and close-knit communities of 1960s Kowloon, on till December 15. Drawing from the culinary heritage of the historic Kowloon Walled City and its surrounding neighbourhoods, the menu revisits dishes that once defined everyday life, reinterpreting them through premium ingredients, refined techniques and the diner’s distinctive approach to Cantonese cuisine.
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