What’s up Kolkata: Events between November 13 - November 19

Three distinctive voices come together for Music Concert 2026, an evening of live music featuring Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay, Swakshar Basu and Manisha Murali Nair. Anchored by Tamali Ghosh, the programme on Nov 14 will feature varied musical styles and performances. The concert will be held from 6 pm to 9.30 pm at G D Birla Sabhaghar.
Anime nostalgia takes over Kolkata with YAA Anime Fest 4.0, a two-day celebration of anime, cosplay, gaming and Japanese pop culture. Fans can participate in cosplay competitions, explore anime-themed games, browse merchandise and collectibles, and enjoy live performances. The festival will take place on November 14 and 15, from 2 pm onwards, at Nazrul Tirtha.
Bring the little ones along for Gupi Baghar Kando, a theatrical celebration inspired by the much-loved adventures of Goopy and Bagha. Directed by composer Kalyan Sen Barat and with dance direction by Shambhu Bhattacharya, the production brings together storytelling, music, dance, humour and fantasy. The Children’s Day special will begin at 6 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium on Nov 14.
What would happen if someone could pay an institution to arrange a painless death? Abahaman explores this unsettling premise through the story of a man who has lost the will to live and the memories he wishes to leave behind. Starring Arna Mukhopadhyay, the theatrical production will be staged from 6 pm to 8.45 pm at Gyan Manch on Nov 15.
Before The Storm presents Hemonter Chithi on Nov 15, a musical evening that explores memories, relationships and unspoken emotions through Bengali songs and storytelling. Featuring Bratati Bandyopadhyay and Srikanta Acharya, the presentation brings together literature and music in an intimate format. The programme begins at 6 pm at Mahanayak Uttam Mancha.
The life and inner conflicts of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto take centre stage in Ami Manto, a theatrical exploration of the writer’s personal struggles, relationships and experiences during Partition. The production on Nov 17 examines the uneasy relationship between Manto’s life and his stories, while reflecting on the social realities that shaped his writing. The premiere begins at 7 pm at Tapan Theatre.
Shure Shure Bandha Achhe celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of composer Salil Chowdhury through his timeless songs and memories. The programme features performances by Manomay Bhattacharya, Bratati Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Sen Barat, Antara Chowdhury and other artistes, with filmmaker Gautam Ghose as chief guest. The musical tribute begins at 5.30 pm at Kala Mandir Auditorium on Nov 19.
DAG's sixth annual festival explores cultural resistance and the ordinary person's right to the city through art and creative expression. Spread across Kolkata from November 13 to 22, the festival features exhibitions, pop-up installations, talks, film screenings and performances, examining how artistic practices respond to social and urban realities.
GridLine Film Festival makes its Kolkata debut with a two-day celebration of independent cinema, featuring award-winning films, filmmaker interactions and industry discussions. The selection includes works by filmmakers such as Ishaan Ghose, Devashish Makhija and Renuka Shahane, alongside panel discussions and director Q&As. The inaugural edition will be held on November 20 and 21 at Sujata Sadan, Hazra Road.
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