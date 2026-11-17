The annual AMI Arts Festival organised by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity is knocking on the doors. With winter approaching the sudden dip in the temperature can be best experienced by exploring the beautiful city, relating it with the ‘new’ and seeing it through other people’s gaze. Called AMI which in Bengali stands for ‘ I’ or ‘me’ the Festival is aimed at curating something for everybody. From art exhibitions and lifestyle pop-ups to workshops, musical performances and notable theatre presentations, it has them all. And every performance or exhibit blends tradition and modernity seamlessly.
Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity comments, “Over the years, AMI has brought together artists and audiences across a range of disciplines. With each edition, we have continued to find ways to widen that engagement. This year’s programme gives audiences the opportunity to encounter different artistic practices and perspectives, while the open calls, residencies and outreach initiatives create space for people to participate in the festival in different ways. We hope AMI will encourage people to look beyond the forms of art they already know and engage with work they may be encountering for the first time.” Now in its seventh year, the Festival spreads its wings from locations like Victoria Memorial Hall, Indian Museum, G.D Birla Sabhaghar, the Asiatic Society, and Gyan Manch in Kolkata to the Santiniketan Society of Visual Art and Design (SSVAD) from November 20 – December 20, 2026.
While every presentation is unique and one of a kind, here are a few events that are completely unmissable.
My Gaze by Aparna Sen: Acclaimed actor-director Aparna Sen is also an extremely talented photographer. While Calcutta may have seen some of her photographs, the AMI Arts Festival brings a collection of her photographs for display from November 21 to December 9, 2026. When an actor –director sees the world, it is very different from the way a regular person witnesses it. For year Aparna Sen has quietly photographed the world around her and now that very world would be able to see how she perceives it.
Jal, Jangal, Jamin: A Gathering of Indigenous Voices: Every year voices from Bengal’s interiors and suburbs gather at the Indian Museum offering to the city remarkable pages from the past. This year too the same is expected through this special amalgamation of organisations that work to preserve tribal culture in and around Bengal. The exhibition will be within the Indian Museum campus from November 20-25, 2026 between 11 am – 5 pm (regular museum tickets applicable). One would be able to view, interact and learn more about the way of life, everyday objects and intriguing pieces of history that are otherwise lost from the mainstream.
Evam Badal: One of the major highlights of this year is Evam Badal, a three- day centenary celebration-tribute to Bengal’s master playwright, Badal Sircar. Held between December 4 and 6 and curated by MK Raina the events span from performances to discussions and workshops where one gets to listen to, meet and witness the magic of master artistes. Notable names who are a part of this curation include Satish Alekar, Amol Palekar, Bratya Basu, Makarand Deshpande, Sudhir Mishra and more.
Music performances: It is impossible to name any one program under the musical performances. From Parvathy Baul and Kaushiki Chakraborty, to The Tagore Boys to The Raghu Dixit Project one can witness the magic of folk, jatra, thumri, dadra, Baul sangeet, Kannada folk, and instrumental presentations, be prepared to witness it all. The programs will be taking place throughout the AMI Arts Festival on different dates.
Theatre performances: From upholding the age old Dastangoi traditions to presenting one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragic heroes Hamlet, the theatre line up presents all kinds of emotions on stage. Ichheymoto brings Montu O Marx while Lillete Dubey directs Mahesh Dattani’s Dance Like a Man. Abhimukh from Assam presents Raghunath while Amol Parashar brings Besharam Aadmi and Juhi Babbar Soni brings With Love, Saiyaara to stage.
All music and theatre performances are ticketed and full schedule is available on the official Festival website. AMI Arts Festival runs from November 20 – December 20, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.