The annual AMI Arts Festival organised by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity is knocking on the doors. With winter approaching the sudden dip in the temperature can be best experienced by exploring the beautiful city, relating it with the ‘new’ and seeing it through other people’s gaze. Called AMI which in Bengali stands for ‘ I’ or ‘me’ the Festival is aimed at curating something for everybody. From art exhibitions and lifestyle pop-ups to workshops, musical performances and notable theatre presentations, it has them all. And every performance or exhibit blends tradition and modernity seamlessly.

Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity comments, “Over the years, AMI has brought together artists and audiences across a range of disciplines. With each edition, we have continued to find ways to widen that engagement. This year’s programme gives audiences the opportunity to encounter different artistic practices and perspectives, while the open calls, residencies and outreach initiatives create space for people to participate in the festival in different ways. We hope AMI will encourage people to look beyond the forms of art they already know and engage with work they may be encountering for the first time.” Now in its seventh year, the Festival spreads its wings from locations like Victoria Memorial Hall, Indian Museum, G.D Birla Sabhaghar, the Asiatic Society, and Gyan Manch in Kolkata to the Santiniketan Society of Visual Art and Design (SSVAD) from November 20 – December 20, 2026.

5 programmes that you cannot miss during the AMI Art Festival 2026

While every presentation is unique and one of a kind, here are a few events that are completely unmissable.