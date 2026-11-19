Meandering between feature films, short films and documentaries, the two-day festival line-up includes the following films.

· An Orphanage of Memories by Rayit Hashmat Qazi blends psychology with ones attachment to their lands. Based in Kashmir, the 21-minute film is all about grief, displacement, memory and emotional attachment to their land, home and identity. The film was given Honourable Mention at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2025.

· Batt Koch by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali was te official selection for the New York International film Festival 2026.The 73-minute Kashmiri language film is all about enduring displacement and harbouring memories and emotions towards ones land.

· Cheepatakadumpa by Devashish Makhija was the official selection at the London Indian Film Festival (2022). It follows the journey of female friendship, sexuality, desire and rebellion against patriarchal norms.

· I, Poppy by Vivek Chaudhury was the winner of the Best Documentary at the Critics’ Choice Awards Indian 2026. This 82-minute film was a Indo-French documentary spotlight a Rajasthani couple whose main livelihood revolved around opium farming.

· If on a winter’s Night by Sanju Surendran had its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival last year. Also known by its original title Khidki Gaav, it is a 100 minute bilingual film in Malayali and Hindi spotlight migration, class differences, urban alienation and more.

· Kayantar by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, National Award winning director duo is a 2019 film set in rural Bengal that explores gender discrimination, folk performances, and communal harmony in the centre of its storyline.