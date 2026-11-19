Film enthusiasts, filmmakers, cinephiles and indie film supports, here’s your chance to see some of the critically appreciated films in global festivals screen at one stage. The GridLine Film Festival which makes its Kolkata debut this weekend will run on November 20 and 21 at Sujata Sadan, Hazra Road. Organised by Anisa Mukherjea Ganguli and Anisha Sengupta Yanger the festival aims to bring a variety of filmmakers on one stage focusing on creativity, genres, and more. The festival will also host two panel discussions which will give the audience a chance to learn directly from the filmmakers and experts about what goes on behind making an independent cinema.
Meandering between feature films, short films and documentaries, the two-day festival line-up includes the following films.
· An Orphanage of Memories by Rayit Hashmat Qazi blends psychology with ones attachment to their lands. Based in Kashmir, the 21-minute film is all about grief, displacement, memory and emotional attachment to their land, home and identity. The film was given Honourable Mention at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2025.
· Batt Koch by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali was te official selection for the New York International film Festival 2026.The 73-minute Kashmiri language film is all about enduring displacement and harbouring memories and emotions towards ones land.
· Cheepatakadumpa by Devashish Makhija was the official selection at the London Indian Film Festival (2022). It follows the journey of female friendship, sexuality, desire and rebellion against patriarchal norms.
· I, Poppy by Vivek Chaudhury was the winner of the Best Documentary at the Critics’ Choice Awards Indian 2026. This 82-minute film was a Indo-French documentary spotlight a Rajasthani couple whose main livelihood revolved around opium farming.
· If on a winter’s Night by Sanju Surendran had its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival last year. Also known by its original title Khidki Gaav, it is a 100 minute bilingual film in Malayali and Hindi spotlight migration, class differences, urban alienation and more.
· Kayantar by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, National Award winning director duo is a 2019 film set in rural Bengal that explores gender discrimination, folk performances, and communal harmony in the centre of its storyline.
· Little fishes by Mallika Juneja premiered at the Austin Film Festival in 2025. It follows the story of a young girl who is coping with the loss of her father and the overwhelming expectations society has from her during the funeral.
· Loop Line by actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane emerged as the Best Animation at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2025. This 8- minute Marathi animation follows the life of a housewife and is a commentary on labour, marital patriarchy and the invisible emotions of the home-makers through a dark humour.
· Morichika by Ishaan Ghose was the Official Selection to the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025. It follows the stories of two young migrants in Kolkata and witnesses a changing city through their struggles.
· More Punk thank Punk by Azeem Rajulawalla has screened at the Dharmshala Film Festival . This 24- minute documentary explores the life of musician and political activist Aki Nawaz.
· Paswaar by Shayar Gandhi had its world premiere at the Tasveer Film Festival. This Gujarati- Hindi movie explores loneliness in old-age.
· Where the Roads Lead by Serbian filmmaker Nina Ognjanović focuses on how a community reacts to the arrival of a new resident in the town.
Apart from the film screenings, the festival will also host two special panel discussions. The first panel titled ‘Industry Talk – the Independent Voice: Who decides what a film becomes?’ will have Devashish Makhija, Sarmistha Maiti and Samik Roy Chowdhury on the panel, moderated by Vikramjit Roy. It is structured around questioning, creative choices and collaborations that shape independent cinema. The second panel titled ‘Dissolving Borders: From Script to Screen’ will have Goutam Ghose and Vivek Chowdhury on the panel moderated by Karuna Ezara Parikh.
Tickets are available on the GridLine Film Festival official portals
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