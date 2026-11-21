Bengal is home to several tribal communities who for decades have existed peacefully with nature, using natural resources as a prominent way of living. It is also the meeting point and gateway to several indigenous traditions. Surrounded by Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar on the West and North, and the seven North East States on the East, it is a land which imbibes and transitions among them all. With sustainability and environmentalism being the talk of the country these past few days, the exhibition Jal, Jangal, Jamin continues the conversation spotlight the contributions of the indigenous communities and their evolving traditions. Jal, Jangal, Jamin translates to water, forest and land and these are the very natural resources that the indigenous people harvest and pray to for their livelihood.
Why Jal, Jangal, Jamin?
Every time you open visuals of offbeat places, traditional rituals or textbooks on tribal culture, you are made familiar with the many harvesting festivals, traditional festivals, prayer rituals to certain nature Gods and Goddesses and more. Take the Sunderbans, their livelihood depends on fishing, honey collecting, weaving, and more. The North East states not only practice sericulture but also prepare delicacies and weave with the yarns extracted out of the insect.
Thus, Jal, Jangal and Jamin is not just an exhibit of the indigenous voices from Eastern India, but it is a crucial reminder of how dependent one is, including economically, on Nature. From fishing, forestry and farming, each of the three sectors make up for necessary products and by products, employment, India’s financial strength and more. And from these very sectors emerge art, oral storytelling, preservation of history, and the struggle to conserve tradition in a rapidly changing world. Looking at the objects on display one can clearly make out, how the communities use every bit of nature and also try to give back to them. With a concept of zero –wastage they use a coconut from the flesh to the shell, eating what’s inside and carving or making fibre from the shell outside. Similarly, bamboo is a delicacy but also used in cooking, to make furniture, doll, and other daily objects.
What to expect at the exhibition?
Almost 30 kiosks representing museums, private collections, and cultural institutes are taking part in the exhibition, their representatives eager to share knowledge about their communities and their way of living. It is not just an exhibition but also a place to hear about oral traditions and stories coming straight from the people belonging to the community.
At the entrance is a mini-gallery of vibrant Bhojpuri paintings presented by the Bihar Museum. Their representative Vinita, who was working on a painting, informed how these are made. She motioned towards creating the outer skeleton of the design by drawing geometric and symmetrical patterns and later filling them in with freehand drawing of everyday use items. These paintings are made on colourful sheets of paper and while the base is usually white, the objects are colourful. Moreover since these paintings take time to make, the women in the community sing melodious songs while making them, and she did treat us to one as well which highlighted the beautiful brother-sister relationship.
Tongbram Amarjit Singh, founder-curator of the Loktak Folklore Museum from Manipur brought in objects used in daily life for fishing around the Lake, including a cotton fishing net that women use, a fishing trap, a bamboo tray used during ceremonies and festivities, and more.
The Ho Museum, put the spotlight on the lesser known community from Jharkhand. Instead of relying on archaeological finds, this museum exhibits daily objects like photographs, hand-made items etc used from birth to death.
These apart, one can stop by kiosks like Wancho Museum Committee, The Museum and Art Gallery by Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Museum of Santhal Culture (Boro Baski), Birsa Munda Memorial Gallery, Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State Museum and more. Over the next five days, these organisational representatives will put up performances, demonstrations and performing arts and interact with enthusiastic visitors enriching them with a little knowledge about their vast culture.
A pop-up is also outside the display space, where you can buy handicrafts directly from the artisans.
When and where to visit?
The exhibition is on till November 25, 2027 at Indian Museum, 1 floor. Regular entry ticket to the Museum applicable.