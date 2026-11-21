What to expect at the exhibition?

Almost 30 kiosks representing museums, private collections, and cultural institutes are taking part in the exhibition, their representatives eager to share knowledge about their communities and their way of living. It is not just an exhibition but also a place to hear about oral traditions and stories coming straight from the people belonging to the community.

At the entrance is a mini-gallery of vibrant Bhojpuri paintings presented by the Bihar Museum. Their representative Vinita, who was working on a painting, informed how these are made. She motioned towards creating the outer skeleton of the design by drawing geometric and symmetrical patterns and later filling them in with freehand drawing of everyday use items. These paintings are made on colourful sheets of paper and while the base is usually white, the objects are colourful. Moreover since these paintings take time to make, the women in the community sing melodious songs while making them, and she did treat us to one as well which highlighted the beautiful brother-sister relationship.

Tongbram Amarjit Singh, founder-curator of the Loktak Folklore Museum from Manipur brought in objects used in daily life for fishing around the Lake, including a cotton fishing net that women use, a fishing trap, a bamboo tray used during ceremonies and festivities, and more.

The Ho Museum, put the spotlight on the lesser known community from Jharkhand. Instead of relying on archaeological finds, this museum exhibits daily objects like photographs, hand-made items etc used from birth to death.

These apart, one can stop by kiosks like Wancho Museum Committee, The Museum and Art Gallery by Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Museum of Santhal Culture (Boro Baski), Birsa Munda Memorial Gallery, Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State Museum and more. Over the next five days, these organisational representatives will put up performances, demonstrations and performing arts and interact with enthusiastic visitors enriching them with a little knowledge about their vast culture.

A pop-up is also outside the display space, where you can buy handicrafts directly from the artisans.

When and where to visit?

The exhibition is on till November 25, 2027 at Indian Museum, 1 floor. Regular entry ticket to the Museum applicable.